Blast at Derabassi factory: Another injured worker succumbs to injuries

A worker at a chemical factory near Derabassi, who was injured in a blast at the factory, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The victim was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 34, Chandigarh. Following the death of the worker, identified as Anil Kumar (25), the death toll in the blast case rose to three.

According to Derabassi police, Anil was a resident of Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh and worked as an operator in Nector Lifesciences Private Limited, a chemical manufacturing factory in Saidpura village near Derabassi. Anil was among the 16 workers, who were injured after a powerful explosion took place in the factory premises on August 24.

As many as 27 workers were working in the factory when the incident happened, however, 16 workers who were working near the explosion site, were injured. Derabassi Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Bir Inder Singh said that they had informed the family members of Anil and will also be recording the family’s statement in the matter.

“Anil was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and later was shifted to a private hospital at Sector 34, where he died,” Inspector Bir Inder Singh said. However, the police are yet to register a case in the matter. The police officers said that they were yet to receive any complaint from the family members of the victims.