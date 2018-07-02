Black Week against drugs: Peaceful protests held across Punjab

PAU students stage a protest at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) PAU students stage a protest at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

THE ‘PROTEST WEEK’ against drugs across Punjab started Sunday, with a lukewarm response. In Kotkapura, where 22-year-old Balwinder Singh had died due to drug overdose, people, carrying placards, gathered at Battian Wala chowk under the banner of ‘Nasha Virodhi Front’. Local MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan of AAP was also present. A few persons also sat on hunger strike from 9 am to 5 pm as a mark of protest against drug deaths in Punjab.

In Bathinda, anganwadi workers also trained the focus of their proteston drug deaths as they urged the state government end this growing menace of drugs. On Monday, people associated with Nasha Virodhi Front will take out a 15-km protest march – from Kotkapura till Faridkot. Peaceful protests were also seen in Ferozepur, where one Avtar Singh (30) had died due to drug overdose in Mamdot area. In Ferozepur city area, Congress MLA Parminder Pinki held a meeting with ex-policemen.

Pinki said, “I have a suggestion for Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh – that the services of ex-employees of the police department can be used for curbing drug menace. As of now, there are nearly 52,000 retired cops while over 80,000 are in service.” Protests were held in Muktsar, Barnala and Mansa districts.

In Ludhiana, former BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia blamed the state’s Congress government for the recent drug deaths, saying Punjab CM needs to be accountable for the same.”

Jakhar defends CM

Defending the CM, PPCC President Sunil Jakhar who was in Ludhiana, said Amarinder had fulfilled his promise of cutting the drug supply chain in Punjab. He claimed, “As drugs are not available, youngsters are taking some wrong medicines, which are proving detrimental to their health. The Punjab Government is majorly concerned about the recent drug deaths.”

