Black smoke engulfs Sector 26 after basement fire, normal life badly hit

Normal life was affected after thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the burning basement of a Sector 26 showroom engulfed the area and surrounding areas on Tuesday. A major fire had broken out at the basement of the showroom on Monday. Although there were no casualties, the goods were gutted. The showroom basement was full of photo/painting frame material.

The smoke adversely affected business in the adjoining showrooms at Sector 26 facing the Madhya Marg on Tuesday.

Residents of Sector 27, police colony, Sector 26 and certain parts of Sector 7 complained of poor air quality and of these places stinking to high heaven.

Meanwhile, a visit at the site indicated that it was not possible to stand in the open veranda of the showroom market. There were no enough skylights giving enough space to smoke to vent out smoothly. The engineering wing called a JCB to make some large size holes at the one end of the roof wall of the veranda, hence smoke can discharge from the confined area.

Neelam Sharma, a resident of Government Quarters Sector 7, says, “Our quarters are situated around 800 metres away from Sector 26 showroom market. We have been feeling the stink since last evening. The smell is getting more foul with each passing hour.” Devinder Singh Babla of Sector 27, former area councillor, says, “It is a wake-up call for all of us. The stink of burning plastic, wood, chemicals was felt in the air till the morning. I came to Amritsar but many people of my area called me complaining about the foul smell. Nobody from the pollution control board came to check the problem.”

A Chandigarh Pollution Control Board official says, “The smoke has definitely affected the air quality of the adjoining area. The smoke was changing the direction with the flow of air.”

Meanwhile, the front lane of the showroom market is full of restaurants, pubs, bars, departmental stores, etc. The electricity supply in the showroom market was put on off mode for the smooth rescue work.

A staff member of the Swagath Restaurant and Bar, a prominent place in the showroom line, says, “A thick black smoke is billowing from the basement since last afternoon. It is entering other showrooms through the ventilation system which opened in the main veranda. Who will come to sit in this smoke. Our business is being adversely affected since Monday.”

A staff member of GT Road, another restaurant offering Barbeque, Buffet and Bar in the showroom line, says, “We are facing the brunt of the blaze. Apparently, the fire was brought under control, but the smoke is still there.” Chief Fire Officer, Sector 17 fire station, Jagtar Singh, said, “More than 45 fire tenders full with water and thousands of litres of foam chemical were pressed into service to control the fire in the last 24 hours. The basement was full with the material used in the photo/painting frames. The material was kept in racks. The material comprised spirit, paint and other chemicals. A short-circuit is likely to be the reason behind the fire. It was not advisable to enter the basement.