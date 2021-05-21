Black fungus strikes 268 in Haryana

Workers in protective gear prepare for mass cremation of COVID-19 victims and others at a cremation ground in Sector 32, in Gurugram, Monday, May 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A total of 268 cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) have been detected in 14 districts of Haryana. They include 48 patients who were hospitalised on Thursday.

State Health Minister Anil Vij chaired a meeting on Thursday and directed officers to float a global tender for Amphotercin B injection used to treat mucor patients besides one crore Covid vaccines and Tocilizumab injections.

Of the 268 patients, Gurgaon reported 109 cases of mucor followed by Faridabad (40), Hisar (23), Sirsa (24), Rohtak (20), Karnal (11), Bhiwani (10), Ambala (7), Fatehabad (5), Panipat (8), Panchkula (4), Rewari (3), Jind (2), Palwal (1), and Sonipat (1).

“The health minister advised experts to look into the alternative anti-fungal injections that can be used as a substitute for Amphotercin B,” said Prabhjot Singh, managing director, NHM.

The state has also ramped up the number of its oxygen beds to 13,949 besides making provision for 5,350 ventilators/ICU beds.

The programme for delivering oxygen cylinder at the doorsteps of patients, which was piloted in Panchkula district, has now been introduced across all the 22 districts in partnership with NGOs and social organisations.

“So far, against 15,396 requests for O2 cylinders, 9,896 have already been delivered to patients in home isolation. Remaining 5473 requests were, however, not in order,’’ said a government spokesperson.

Officials said the state has overcome its shortage of oxygen.

“Currently, Haryana is getting 240 MT of oxygen daily. Six Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology-based plants in Faridabad, Sonipat, Karnal, Ambala, Panchkula and Hisar are continuously producing 200 litres of oxygen per minute. Union government has approved 43 more PSA technology-based plants of which two will be set up in medical colleges and the rest 41 will come up in various districts. These plants will start production by the month of June. Each plant will produce 500 to 1000 litres of oxygen per minute. For the treatment of Covid patients in rural areas, 5 to 20 D-type oxygen gas cylinders are being arranged at each community health centre,” the spokesperson added.

The state has also started the facility of Oxygen Mobile Bank in Karnal.

Twenty-two industrial plants located in 13 districts are providing oxygen to hospitals in the state.