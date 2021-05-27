Black Flag protest: Women lead charge at toll plazas in Haryana, police barricades broken in Sirsa

At Kitlana toll plaza in Bhiwani district, the dharna of farmers continued on 153th day on Wednesday. (PTI photo)

Farmers across Haryana staged protests against the controversial farm laws Wednesday by putting up black flags atop their houses, vehicles and by burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

While protesters hit the roads in large numbers in Ambala, Hisar, Sirsa, Karnal, Rohtak, Jind, Bhiwani, Sonipat and Jhajjar, among other districts, women activists were seen leading the charge at some toll plazas, including at the Khatkar toll plaza on the Delhi-Jind-Patiala national highway near Jind.

Senior leaders of opposition, including Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi, also put up black flags on their houses to support farmers.

A farmer leader, Lakhvinder Singh, said the farmers broke police barricade in Sirsa to move towards the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala to burn effigy of leaders of ruling dispensation in Centre and Haryana government. According to Singh, the protesters also got shops linked to a corporate house shut.

According to a farmer leader from Bhiwani district, Dayanand Poonia, farmers in several villages burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart from holding protest marches. “The farmers are upset because of the efforts of the government to suppress the ongoing agitation instead of finding a solution of it by holding a dialogue despite the six-month long agitation,” said Poonia.

At Kitlana toll plaza in Bhiwani district, the dharna of farmers continued on 153th day on Wednesday.

“This is first agitation in the India after Independence which is so long and peaceful. The annadata of the country are continuing their struggle even after martyrdom of over 400 farmers. After facing winter, now they are facing temperature of 40 degrees at the dharna venues,” said the farmer leaders.

Joining a group of protesters in Ambala, where farmers burnt an effigy representing the central government, Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who wore a black ribbon around his turban, said, “Farmers are prepared to end the protest today if the Centre agrees to our demands. At the same time, we are prepared to continue our agitation so long our demands are not fulfilled.”

Guv’s assent to Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property Act.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Haryana Governor S N Arya gave his assent to the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property Act.

Reacting to the development, Home Minister Anil Vij said, “The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property Act’ is being implemented in the state due to which any damage done to people’s shops, vendor carts, houses, government offices, vehicles, buses and other public property in guise of any movement will be recovered from the protestors”.

“Notification of this Act has been issued by the Government of Haryana, after which this Act has been enforced in the state. Thus, any such movement in the future will hamper the intention to damage people or public property. Carrying out such movements is a part of democracy but it is incorrect to harm in guise of it,” Vij said.