BKU’s Chaduni, leading Haryana stir, booked for attempt to murder

The police have accused Chaduni and others of attempting to run over the policemen with tractor-trolleys in Ambala district when they broke the police barricading.

The Haryana Police on Friday booked state Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni for attempt to murder as he gave a call to the protesting farmers to dismantle all barricades.

Chaduni is the main face of the farmers’ agitation in Haryana against three farm laws. The FIR has been lodged in connection with the farmers’ movement to Delhi from Ambala on Thursday when they broke the police barricades. The police have accused Chaduni and others of attempting to run over the policemen with tractor-trolleys in Ambala district when they broke the police barricading. The FIR has been lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty).

In the column of accused, only Gurnam Singh Chaduni has been named in the FIR. However, in the complaint, constable Pradeep Kumar had named other farmers too blaming them for not obeying the orders of the police officers. He blamed Chaduni and his associates for spreading coronavirus pandemic by not wearing masks and violating the government directions in this regard.

Ambala range IGP Y Puran Kumar told The Indian Express that Chaduni was the main leader of the protesters. More cases might be lodged in connection with the breach of law during the protests.

Reacting to the registration of FIR, a farmer leader from Ambala, Malkit Singh, said, “Our struggle will continue despite lodging of the cases by the police. We did not block any road but cleared the same. What was our fault? Whenever any agitation takes place, the police lodge FIRs but we will keep raising our voice.”

During the past over a decade, Chaduni has led various successful agitations of farmers in Haryana. During the current ongoing agitation, Chaduni has repeatedly given calls to break the barricades to move to the national capital to raise their voice against the controversial farm laws, terming them “black laws”.

Senior Congress leaders, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, Friday morning reached Panipat to meet the protesting farmers, including Chaduni. “Are these farmers criminals or terrorists?” asked Surjewala, objecting to the use of water cannons on the farmers and obstacles in their march to Delhi. “If the government with the help of black laws snatches livelihood of farmers, the Congress will stand by farmers.”

