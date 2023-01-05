scorecardresearch
BKU-Ugrahan stages three hour sit-in at 30 toll plazas of Punjab

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) launched an indefinite protest on December 15 last year and prevented tax collection at several toll plazas in Punjab to press for their demands of farm debt waiver, remunerative prices for their crops and compensation for damage to crops.

On Thursday, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the president of BKU-Ugrahan, himself led the group's protests in Sangrur toll plaza from noon till 3 pm. (Express Photo)

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Ugrahan on Thursday staged a three hour protest at 30 toll plazas cutting across 18 districts of Punjab, to express their solidarity with members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC).

On Thursday, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the president of BKU-Ugrahan, himself led the group’s protests in Sangrur toll plaza from noon till 3 pm. The dharnas by BKU-Ugrahan were organised at Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana, which was led by Saudagar Singh Ghudani, and at toll plazas of Sangrur, Patiala, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Hoshiarpur district.

Ugrahan later said, “At a few places in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, we joined forces with members of KMSC who continued with their indefinite strike. At many other places, we held independent protest dharnas for three hours today. We support the cause of the KMSC, who want toll tax to go as vehicle owners are already made to pay a mandatory road tax.” Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU-Ugrahan added, “The toll charges at such plazas are exorbitant.”

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of KMSC, on the other hand, stated “Our protests to get toll plazas shut started on December 15. Today, on Day 22 of this protest, members of BKU-Ugrahan came forward to support our cause.”

