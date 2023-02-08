BKU Ugrahan demands release of prisoners who have completed terms, backs Qaumi Insaaf Morcha

BKU Ugrahan, the largest farmer union of Punjab, on Tuesday extended their support to the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha by organising a state-level convention in Bathinda seeking the release of prisoners who are langushing in jails even after completing their sentences.

Members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha are on strike in Chandigarh since January 7 demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs) and BKU Ugrahan has raised demand for the release of all prisoners.

Activist Dr Navsharan Singh, while speaking on the occasion, said, “We are raising the demands for release of all prisoners be it Sikh, Dalits , Adivasis, Muslims etc, who have completed their jail terms. Though we trust our judicial system but people who haven’t been released from jail even after completing their terms raises a question mark.”

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, said, “We will be organising district-level protests on February 13 to raise the demand of release of all prisoners who have completed their jail terms. This convention had been organised to sentisise the people and to tell them about the wider issue of prisoners langushing in jails.” The members also passed resolution to support the demand of release of prisoners irrespective of their religion ,caste or creed.

Shingara Singh Mann, state vice-president of BKU Ugrahan, said that such programmes will be organised in the future as well to raise such issues. Most farmer unions of Punjab have already extended their support to Qaumi Insaaf Morcha over the issue of release of Bandi Singhs. On February 1, Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee members even took part in the dharna in Mohali and on February 4, Krantikari Kisan Union members joined the morcha at Chandigarh.