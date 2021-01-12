BKU president Chaduni, 70 others booked for disturbance in CM Khattar’s event

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled his kisan mahapanchayat programme in Karnal after farmers opposing the Centre’s three farm laws uprooted tents and damaged the stage at the venue. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Haryana Police Monday booked BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni and 70 others for “creating disturbance in the kisan panchayat” of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Kaimla village of Karnal district Sunday.

Police say the accused have been booked for “entering into the event venue with sticks, damaging the government property, conspiracy, assault on the government employees and instigating the people”.

After the event was cancelled, Khattar had accused Chaduni for instigating the farmers “to create ruckus in the kisan panchayat”.

Later, Chaduni himself took the responsibility of Kaimla village’s incident. “Khattar sahab has said, I have got it done. Yes, we have got it done certainly because they (BJP) were holding a programme in Kaimla village parallel to our agitation. BJP says they will hold 700 rallies to break farmers’ agitation. We will oppose wherever BJP holds such rallies because this agitation is to save the country,” said Chaduni.

Three days back, in a video message to farmers, Chaduni had stated, “Meri benti hai ki iski marod nikal do (I request you to teach Manohar Lal Khattar a lesson). Make so much opposition that he is not able to do a programme there. On one hand, BJP is inviting us for the talks while on the other hand, it is holding kisan panchayats. They are misleading farmers. We have to oppose it strongly.”

However, two days before the event, the Chief Minister had announced that the “kisan panchayat” will take place.