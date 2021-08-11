No plan to contest Punjab polls, not in race to be CM: Gurnam Singh Chaduni

Two days after an industrialists’ body from Punjab floated a new political party — Bhartiya Aarthik Party (BAP) — projecting BKU (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni as its CM face, the farmer leader Wednesday clarified that he is not going to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab.

“Neither am I the CM face nor do I intend to contest polls in Punjab,” declared Chaduni in a video message to the farmers.

He said: “There is speculation for the past few days that in association with the traders of Punjab, I have formed a party. I would like to make it clear that neither have I formed any party nor I have joined any party. The traders of Punjab had called me for a seminar and stated that they would support the Mission Punjab. What happened in (the seminar) further, I had no idea earlier.”

“I never said I am going to contest polls or will become the Chief Minister. Please stay away from such speculation and continue supporting the ongoing farmers’ agitation. We will keep fighting till the government doesn’t accept demands,” he said adding: “We are agitators and we will stand by the agitation till it continues.”

Speaking about his ‘Mission Punjab’, he said: “I had just given an idea for ‘Mission Punjab’ that the traditional parties are responsible for the current policies. In place of them (politicians), new faces, panchayat candidates should come forward to launch Mission Punjab and field good people for the polls to present a new sample (of alternative politics).”

The BKU leader said there may be a conspiracy behind rumours that Chaduni had formed a party.

The announcement for formation of Bhartiya Aarthik Party was made by national president of Bahadurke Dyeing Association, Tarun Bawa Jain, on Beopari Diwas in Ludhiana on August 9. Jain, who was main organiser of the Diwas, earlier had links with the BJP. His wife had remained a municipal councillor in Ludhiana in 2007 and 2012 on BJP ticket. Jain has been declared as the national president of BAP.

Nearly a month back, Chaduni had called upon the people of Punjab to launch “Mission Punjab” to change the system even before agitators’ proposed “Mission Uttar Pradesh” aimed at defeating the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections there. A prominent face of farmer agitation, Chaduni had suggested the leaders of farmers and majdoors to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls to form government and to offer a model of alternative government to the entire country.