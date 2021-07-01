BKU leader Chaduni seeks opinion of farmers on ‘Sansad March’

Gurnam Singh Chaduni sought the opinion of farmers and other sections of the society over the proposed Sansad March (march towards Parliament) by releasing a video message. (Express file photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Thursday sought the opinion of farmers whether they should undertake a march to the Parliament during its upcoming Monsoon Session, which is likely to commence from July 19.

The BKU leader sought the opinion of farmers and other sections of the society over the proposed Sansad March (march towards Parliament) by releasing a video message. In the message, he has alleged that the Central government has not accepted their demands despite a seven-month-long agitation. The agitator farmers are on a warpath to demand the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws that were passed by the Parliament last year, besides demanding a law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

A prominent face of the farmer agitation in the region, Chaduni is a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is vital in keeping the agitation going. In his video message, Chaduni has said that “the people have been asking about the next course of action”.

“We are just your representatives. We have not got a consensus on the next move,” says the farmer leader. “Shall we undertake a march to the Parliament by walking on foot? Or would you like to suggest anything else?” he adds. The farmer leader said that their opinions will be tabled before the morcha leaders, who will take a final call.

Violence had broken out during a “tractor parade” by the farmers on January 26. In these circumstances, the farmers’ leaders have decided to take calls regarding the next course of action very carefully. However, Chaduni has suggested a way to negate allegations of violence on agitator farmers.

He says: “When people suggest regarding the march to the Parliament, then some office-bearers (of SKM) opine that it may provoke violence which may harm the agitation. We say that we may move to the Parliament with our hands tied together with rope, if needed. Whoever has their hands tied, will be considered our man. We may march with this commitment. We won’t raise a hand against the police. It depends on the police whether they want to use force against us or not.”