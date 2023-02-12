BKU Dakaunda too headed for splitsville, expelled members to take call on Feb 14

Close on the heels of breakup in Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta (Ugrahan) on Saturday, it appears that BKU (Dakaunda) too is headed for splitsville as there is little love lost among the union members. The picture will be more clear on Valentine’s Day as seven expelled members of BKU Dakaunda have called for a meeting in Bathinda on February 14 in this regard.

To mobilise support for the ‘general council meeting’ on Valentine’s Day, the expelled members are holding meetings in different districts of Punjab on a daily basis.

The issue of calling a separate meeting gained momentum after four members of BKU Dakaunda were expelled in the first week of February for allegedly not following the rules and regulations of the union. These members are – Gurdeep Singh, Balwinder Jethuke, Sahib Singh and Babbu Singh. All of them were close to Manjit Singh Dhaner, senior vice-president of BKU Dakaunda.

As Dhaner openly came to their support, he too was expelled along with Kulwant Singh Kishangarh and Harnek Mehma – state committee leaders of BKU Dakaunda. So, in total, seven leaders have been expelled from the union who are all set to hold the meeting in Bathinda on Tuesday.

The bone of contention was – a few members had questioned the union state president, Buta Singh Burjgill, on financial irregularities as well as on the letter issued to Burjgill by the fact-finding committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to explain his role on backchannel talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the farm agitation against the now-repealed three central farm laws was going on at Delhi borders. Eight more farmer leaders had been questioned by the committee on this issue. Burjgill has been the president of BKU Dakaunda since 2010.

“There has been no elections in the union since 2010. For a few years we chose him unanimously, but for the past few months we have been requesting for elections in the union but to no avail. Instead of adhering to our request, people who are questioning them are being expelled. On February 14, we have called a general council meeting in which district and block committees of the union will take part, while the rest of the members can witness the proceedings. We are likely to make some important announcements on that day,” said Dhaner while speaking to The Indian Express. Interestingly, Burjgill also has his hands full.

Burjgill told The Indian Express, “On Sunday I will be meeting union members of Barnala, while on Monday I will be holding a meeting in Ludhiana. They cannot call a general council meeting as they all are expelled members. General council can only be called by the president, general secretary, vice-president, etc. of the union. In a democracy, everyone has a right to speak. So let them say whatever they want. However 90% of the union is intact. Only a few expelled members are trying to create a rift.”

Advertisement

Like Ugrahan, Burjgill was also once part of BKU led by Bhupinder Singh Mann and had split from that union in the mid-1980s over some differences of opinion. He had later joined BKU Lakhowal.

Burjgill said, “Leaders like Balkar Singh Dakaunda, Pishora Singh Sidhupur, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, I and a few others were expelled by Lakhowal over some differences of opinion and we had formed BKU Ekta. Kokrikalan, Ugrahan, Ruldu Singh, Jethuke and Sidhupur moved out of this union and formed their own unions later, while Balkar Singh Dakaunda became the president of BKU Ekta in 2007. However, he and his wife died in a road accident in 2009 and in memory of Balkar Singh Dakaunda, we named the union BKU Dakaunda and I became its president from 2010 onwards.”

BKU Dakaunda has district committees in 17 districts of Punjab and they had expanded a lot during the Delhi farm agitation more than a year ago. It is said to be the second largest union of Punjab which may split in the coming week.