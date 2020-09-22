BKS: Farm Bills were drafted by people who are not aware of reality at grassroots

Farmers protest in Patiala (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

A DAY after Rajya Sabha passed two of the three contentious farm Bills, the RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said that “those who came up with the legislations were not aware of the grassroot reality”.

“Ye kamian jo dharatal pe kaam karte hain unhi ko samajh mein aati hain…Us drishti se abhi bhi ham keh rahe hain ki kamion ko dur karna chahiye…Agar naya kanoon laana parhe to naya kanoon laya jaye. Ye kanoon aise logon dwara banaya gaya jinko dharaatal ki jaankaari nahi hai (Only those who are at the grassroot level understand these shortcomings. From that point of view, we are still saying that the shortcomings should be addressed. If new legislation is to be brought, it should be done. This legislation has been drafted by people who are not aware of the grassroot reality),” BKS general secretary Badri Narayan Chaudhary told The Indian Express on Monday.

“There are practical weaknesses (in the Bills),” he added.

On assurances given by the PM and the Centre, Chaudhary said, “BKS is still of the view that if you are giving a verbal assurance, put the same in the Bills itself. If MSP is not going end, these are three Bills and they have not put a word on MSP in any of these.”

