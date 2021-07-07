Chandigarh: BJYM members booked for flouting Covid guidelines during protest

A DAY after the protest of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Sector 17, police Tuesday booked hundreds of members of the organisation for violating the government instructions, including not wearing face masks and not maintaining social distancing.

Police said the suspects will be identified through the scrutiny of video footage of the protest. The protest was held against the Punjab government and Chief Minister Capt Amarender Singh. Police said the video footage shows that some of them were wearing facemasks but most of them were not. A police officer said, “The protesters were told to hold the protest at Rally Ground, Sector 25, a designated place for holding political protests. They held the protest near Sector 17. They were marching towards the Punjab CM’s residence. Water cannons were used against them. Some of them were rounded up and later released.”

A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.