BJP’s vision document to include residents’ vision0 for Chandigarh

As a strategy for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, the Chandigarh unit of BJP Tuesday announced “Aapka Chandigarh, Aapka Sujhav” in which city residents will be asked for their vision for Chandigarh for next five years which will be incorporated in the party’s vision document (manifesto).

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls are scheduled to be held in December.

City BJP chief Arun Sood while addressing a press conference on Tuesday stated that they will set up over 200 suggestion boxes across the city asking for their suggestions for Chandigarh.

“Our vision document will be prepared after taking suggestions from Chandigarh residents. That is why the suggestion boxes will be set up across sectors and wards and we want people to tell us how they want Chandigarh to be in the coming five years,” Sood said.

He added, “It is the people of Chandigarh who will decide our party’s vision document. We want Chandigarh to be the world-class city.”

Sood stated that on the same basis a roadmap will be prepared for the next five years.

He also mentioned that “to continue this campaign of democracy and development, BJP wants to reach out to the people of Chandigarh and ensure their participation in this process”.

“Our vision is to make Chandigarh not only the number 1 city of the country but also a world-class city in the next five years. To create a roadmap for this, the biggest public participation campaign of Chandigarh, ‘Aapka Chandigarh, Aapka Sujhav’ will be launched in a day or two and people will be informed about it,” he added.

Sood also mentioned that for those people who cannot write, a phone number will also be launched where a missed call can be given and the call will automatically disconnect and options will be sent in messages to people to select the same.

“Suggestions can also be submitted by visiting the website. Apart from this, BJP workers will hold discussions with different groups of Chandigarh and collect their suggestions,” he added.

WHEN TICKETS WILL BE ANNOUNCED

Replying to a question on when tickets will be announced, Sood said that a survey is going on.

“Our party is conducting a survey at the mandal level and looking for winnability of the candidates. Every party worker who is interested is being seen and his work. The winnability situation will be seen and only then the list will be drawn,” Sood said.

Sood challenges Congress, AAP

During the press conference, Sood challenged the Congress and the AAP. He said that in the last municipal elections, the BJP had won 20 seats. But this time out of 35 wards, the BJP will win all 35 seats.

Sood said that the disintegration in the AAP has already been visible. “Their leaders have started going back to Congress. There is no organisation and no face. Aam Aadmi Party is the B team of Congress,” he said.

At the same time, he also challenged the Congress and said that they have no existence in the city.