BJP’s Sunil Jakhar seeks Punjab Governor’s intervention to check ‘administrative paralysis’

BJP leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Sunil Jakhar Tuesday wrote a letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit requesting him to “intervene and ensure against administrative paralysis in Punjab”.

In the letter, Jakhar stated, “I am writing to you to draw your attention towards the unrelenting debasing and undermining of whole administrative set up by the [Chief Minister] Bhagwant Mann-led AAP regime in Punjab, just to cast a veil over its failures through this perception of being righteous. Though it is nobody’s case to protect the corrupt in any manner whatsoever, the overzealous drive to tar each and every officer with the same brush is fast leading towards a worrisome sense of paralysis in offices, directly impacting the common masses hankering from one office to another for redressal.

“Sir, you would agree that the optics of both the IAS and PCS officers literally taking the cudgels against their own state government was an ugly occurrence and should not have happened in the first place; the responsibility of ensuring seamlessness in administration rests on both sides…”

He further wrote, “At this juncture, I vividly recall your timely and effective intervention against willful inaction by the AAP government against rampant illegal mining. You had also undertaken a tour of border districts to have a grasp of the situation first-hand and further underline the incompetence of this government on this critical issue.”

Jakhar added, “It won’t be any exaggeration to draw the parallel of damage caused by illegal mining to strategically vital structures including bridges with the erosion of foundational pillars of administration due to abrasive and mindless attitude of the state government against its own officers. Our Constitution does not allow any deviation from pre-set norms of public service and no state government should ever be allowed to run amok with its vested agenda at the cost of public interest. I urge you as the upholder of these cherished values to force this government to course correct and ensure that trust and welfare of the public is not trampled over due to inefficiency and incompetence of those chosen by people to lead.”