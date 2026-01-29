BJP sweeps Chandigarh mayoral polls: Saurabh Joshi elected Mayor in three-cornered contest

The results were announced shortly after the completion of voting, formally ushering Saurabh Joshi into office as Chandigarh’s new Mayor. (Express Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Saurabh Joshi was elected the new Mayor of Chandigarh Thursday after securing a majority in the Municipal Corporation mayoral election, which witnessed a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress.

BJP councillors Jasmanpreet Singh and Suman Sharma were elected as Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.

The results were announced shortly after the completion of voting, formally ushering Saurabh Joshi into office as Chandigarh’s new Mayor.

Joshi received 18 votes in the 36-member House. AAP’s mayoral candidate Yogesh Dhingra secured 11 votes, while Congress nominee Gurpreet Singh Gabi received seven votes.

The election was held amid heightened political interest, as all three parties contested the mayoral post independently for the first time since the present House was constituted in 2022. With no pre-poll alliance, the outcome largely reflected the parties’ numerical strength in the Corporation.