BJP sweeps Chandigarh mayoral polls: Saurabh Joshi elected Mayor in three-cornered contest
Saurabh Joshi received 18 votes in the 36-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. AAP’s mayoral candidate Yogesh Dhingra secured 11 votes, while Congress nominee Gurpreet Singh Gabi received seven votes.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Saurabh Joshi was elected the new Mayor of Chandigarh Thursday after securing a majority in the Municipal Corporation mayoral election, which witnessed a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress.
BJP councillors Jasmanpreet Singh and Suman Sharma were elected as Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.
The results were announced shortly after the completion of voting, formally ushering Saurabh Joshi into office as Chandigarh’s new Mayor.
Joshi received 18 votes in the 36-member House. AAP’s mayoral candidate Yogesh Dhingra secured 11 votes, while Congress nominee Gurpreet Singh Gabi received seven votes.
The election was held amid heightened political interest, as all three parties contested the mayoral post independently for the first time since the present House was constituted in 2022. With no pre-poll alliance, the outcome largely reflected the parties’ numerical strength in the Corporation.
Meanwhile, the Congress abstained from the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor polls.
Voting began at 11 am and was conducted through an open show of hands, following a notification issued by the Chandigarh Administrator. This marked a departure from the earlier practice of secret ballots and was introduced in the wake of controversies surrounding the 2024 mayoral election, with the aim of ensuring greater transparency.
The Municipal Corporation has 35 elected councillors, and the city’s Member of Parliament is also entitled to vote, bringing the total electorate to 36. A candidate required at least 19 votes to be elected Mayor.
The BJP, which has 18 councillors, fell just short of the halfway mark on its own but managed to secure enough support to ensure Joshi’s victory. The AAP, with 11 councillors, and Congress, with six, failed to make a dent in the BJP’s tally.
Earlier in the day, speculation over possible cross-voting and informal understandings among Opposition parties had added to the suspense. However, the final count showed no major deviation from party positions.
Jasmanpreet Singh is Chandigarh’s Senior Deputy Mayor
BJP councillor Jasmanpreet Singh was elected Senior Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh after securing 18 votes in the election.
While AAP candidate Munawar Khan received 11 votes, Congress nominee Sachin Galav received no votes because Congress councillors and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari were not present in the House during the voting.
After casting their votes in the mayoral election in favour of Congress candidate Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Congress councillors walked out of the House, leading to their absence during the Senior Deputy Mayor’s election.
During the proceedings, when newly elected Mayor Saurabh Joshi called out the name of Congress nominee Sachin Galav for voting, it was noted that he was not present in the House.
The election was conducted through an open show of hands in accordance with the notified procedure, and the results were declared immediately after voting.
Suman Sharma elected Deputy Mayor of Chandigarh
Suman Sharma of the BJP was elected Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh after securing 18 votes.
AAP councillor Jaswinder Kaur, who was also in the fray, received 11 votes. AAP councillor Ramchandra Yadav, who had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate, withdrew from the contest moments before the voting process began.
The withdrawal came after Mayor Saurabh Joshi invited candidates to announce any withdrawals before the start of the election for the deputy mayor’s post, after which Yadav formally withdrew his nomination.
Congress candidate Nirmala Devi received no votes, as Congress councillors abstained during the elections for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
