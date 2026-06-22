BJP’s Punjab push begins: Nitin Nabin tells cadre to fall in line, gears up for 2027 battle

With an eye on the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Nitin Nabin used his three-day visit to the state to deliver a clear message to the party rank and file: stay united, maintain discipline and prepare for a long political campaign.

From June 20 to 22, Nabin travelled across Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, meeting party workers, elected representatives, district presidents, industrialists and agricultural experts in what BJP leaders described as both an organisational review and a signal of the party’s growing focus on Punjab.

Sources said one of the key messages conveyed during a series of closed-door meetings was that there should be no distinction between the BJP’s traditional cadre and leaders who have joined the party from Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP in recent years.

“BJP is one BJP. Everyone is a karyakarta and everyone has to work under one platform. This was made clear to all leaders and workers,” a senior BJP leader said, requesting anonymity.

The message assumes significance at a time when the party is attempting to expand its base in Punjab by inducting leaders from rival parties while trying to retain the confidence of its traditional cadre.

Sources also said Nabin indicated that Punjab would see more frequent visits by the BJP’s central leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the coming months.

“Amit Shah has taken a personal interest in Punjab and there will be more visits. The message to workers and voters is that the BJP is serious about forming a government in Punjab,” said a party leader.

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Another clear instruction, according to party insiders, was that leaders and workers should refrain from making public comments on the possibility of any alliance with the SAD. While the party has not formally shut the door on future political alignments, the cadre has reportedly been advised against speculation on the issue.

Nabin began his tour by paying obeisance at Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath temple in Amritsar and visiting Jallianwala Bagh. The visit concluded at Halwara airport in Ludhiana district, from where he returned to Delhi on Monday after meeting Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Party leaders said the visit was intended to project the BJP as a serious political contender in Punjab beyond its traditional urban support base. The party’s slogan during the tour reflected that objective: “Punjab nu bachana hai, BJP nu liyana hai”.

The visit also included a review of the party’s organisational preparedness. Sources said constituency-wise reports on local issues, public outreach and potential candidates have been regularly submitted to the central leadership since January and were reviewed during Nabin’s interactions with state leaders.

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Beyond organisational matters, Nabin reached out to industry and agriculture sectors.

At a dinner interaction with industrialists in Ludhiana on Sunday, representatives from the bicycle, auto components, sports goods, textile, food processing and rice milling sectors raised concerns about access to central MSME schemes and deficiencies in Employees’ State Insurance services.

Rahul Ahuja of the Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry said industrialists urged the BJP leadership to examine why Punjab industries were not fully benefiting from central schemes aimed at micro, small and medium enterprises.

On Monday, Nabin met noted agricultural economist and Padma Bhushan awardee Sardara Singh Johl at his Ludhiana residence. According to BJP leaders, discussions focused on Punjab’s agricultural challenges, crop diversification and the future of the farm sector.

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During his interactions with party workers, Nabin is also learnt to have emphasised law and order and governance as key issues affecting people’s daily lives and areas where the BJP should sharpen its political messaging against the AAP government.

The visit comes amid visible signs of the party’s preparations for the Assembly polls, with BJP offices in Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Moga undergoing renovation in recent months.

“The larger focus is to counter the perception that BJP is anti-Punjab and highlight the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Punjab and Punjabis,” a party leader said.

Nabin also used the visit to attack the Bhagwant Mann-led government, alleging misuse of central funds and asserting that the BJP would hold the state government accountable if voted to power.

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For now, however, the broader takeaway from the visit appears to be organisational consolidation. As the BJP seeks to strengthen its presence in a state where it has historically remained a marginal player, Nabin’s message to the cadre was unambiguous: close ranks, stay disciplined and prepare for a sustained campaign leading up to 2027.