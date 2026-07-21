BJP’s Pooja Wadhwa becomes Abohar’s first woman Mayor

Pooja Wadhwa secured 29 votes, including 28 from BJP councillors and one from Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar. (Special Arrangement, enhanced with AI)

BJP’s Pooja Wadhwa was elected Abohar’s first woman Mayor on Tuesday, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the election to the 50-member Municipal Corporation. Dharamveer Malkat and Deepak Chhapola were elected senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

Wadhwa secured 29 votes, including 28 from BJP councillors and one from Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar.

In the 50-member House, the BJP has 28 councillors, AAP 20, while the Congress and an Independent have one councillor each.

The mayoral election had earlier been deferred on July 9 following high political drama, with both the BJP and AAP staking claim to the post.

Sandeep Jakhar, nephew of former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, was elected as the Abohar MLA on a Congress ticket in the 2022 Assembly elections but was suspended by the party in 2023 for alleged anti-party activities. Following Sunil Jakhar’s move to the BJP, Sandeep has also aligned with the saffron party.