At BJP’s Janta ki Vidhan Sabha, leaders rake up AAP’s bad governance, law & order situation

While a special session of the Punjab Assembly is going on in Chandigarh, the BJP observed a ‘dummy’ Vidhan Sabha session in Jalandhar on Friday to express their resentment against the ongoing session.

They call it ‘Janta Ki Vidhan sabha’ (People Assembly).

Former MLA Kewal Dhillon was made Speaker of BJP’s Vidhan Sabha session while BJP leader Raman Pabby was appointed as a secretary and the remaining leaders sat in the well.

During the session, BJP leaders raised issues related to law and order in the state, problems faced by farmers, and unfulfilled promises of the rulling AAP.

They said that in this assembly of the people, they are raising the real issues while at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh ‘Self Praise Drama’ is being enacted by the AAP.

Lashing out at the AAP, senior BJP leader Sunil Jhakhar said that for enacting dramas we have the Tagore theater in Chandigarh. “Why is public money being wasted by calling special session to praise the AAP? This government has no respect for the senior posts such as DGP, Chief Secretary and Advocate General and has replaced them within three months of appointment. Law and order is a real mess and the special session is only called for diverting the attention of the people from the real issues,” Jakhar said adding that CM Bhagwant Mann should come clean on the reasons behind this heightened anti-state activity.

“It was not a mere coincidence that Kejriwal stayed at a separatist’s house during the run-up to the 2017 polls. Punjabis saw through their designs then and rejected AAP. Now that AAP is in power, those same anti-Punjab elements are not raking trouble with inciting statements,” Jakhar said.

Jakhar said that from the timing of Moosewala and kabaddi player’s murder to an overall dismal scenario of law and order under this government’s watch portends ill for a peace-loving state and its citizens. Jakhar warned that those who have taken the law into their hands must be dealt with sternly and no effort shall be made to make them heroes in minds of our youth. “Rather, their properties should be confiscated and an example should be set before the society. Our youth is our treasure and all efforts must be made to dissuade them from following the footsteps of these gangsters,” Jakhar said, urging PM Narendra Modi to ensure the strictest action against gangsters by central agencies.

Advertisement

While taking a dig at the recent scuffle between AAP MLA Raman Arora and Jalandhar DCP Naresh Dogra, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma said that even Punjab police could not protect its own DCP. “How will they protect the common people under the rule of this government,” he asked.

Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said that this government does not know how to run the state. “They are taking free wheat from Centre and trying to distribute flour of that wheat among the people,” he said. Kewal Dhillon added that farmers’ issues have been slid under the carpet by this government and “why Rs 1000 promised to every adult woman of the state was not distributed to date”.