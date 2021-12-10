BJP’s IT cell works behind doors for its candidates who are on the front

AS THE election campaigning for civic body polls picks up, parties are not leaving any stone unturned to reach out to voters. Though door-to-door campaigning with pamphlets and posters are to be done within the confined time frame, which is morning or evening, campaigning through social networking platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp has no time restrictions.

“A candidate can take several minutes to explain the party’s achievements, works, etc. But a simple graphic, statistics or number can narrate the same thing to a viewer in moments. We can reach to the voters anytime, anywhere. But despite it, we have identified specific hours to spread word about our party candidates, their achievements and the targets to be achieved during the next term. If our field volunteers are thal sainik (foot soldiers), then we are the vaayu sainik (air soldiers), who make ways for our counterparts ascertaining the taste, attitude and expectation of people digitally, for our party (BJP),” said Mahendra Kumar Nirala, head of BJP’s IT cell.

A commerce graduate, who is associated with the BJP since his youth, Nirala heads a core team of 10 people working tirelessly for the party and its candidates. The team assembles every morning at the party headquarters, Kamlam, Sector 33, and review the previous day’s performance, feedback and work on the target set for the current day.

Nirala added, “We have charted out a different strategy for each ward. We take the assistance of our field volunteers in the every ward to understand the issues of a particular place. For instance, problems are different in villages, rehabilitation colonies than the issues of urban sectors. We make the content for social media as per the requirement of local people.”

A member of the BJP IT said, “The civic body elections primarily focus on local issues but we can not ignore the national issues in these elections in today’s time. We believe that if local issues dominate 80 per cent of attention, 20 per cent is being given to national issues. We are not hesitant to encash the issues of Article 370, triple talaq, Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in the civic body elections.”