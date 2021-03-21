BJP will form next govt in Punjab: Party national V-P

Senior leaders of BJP participated in the conference and strategised a policy for the next few months as Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. (File)

National vice-president of BJP Sudan Singh Sunday said the party will form the next state government in Punjab in 2022 and the Opposition parties will be routed.

He made this claim while addressing the two-day conference of state BJP at the party headquarters here.

Addressing the BJP state leaders, Singh emphasised that the party has the requisite organisational infrastructure to contest 117 Assembly constituencies.

He said that the BJP, which recently parted company from its long-time ally SAD, is confident that the Punjabis understand the “heinous role” played by the Congress in 1984 riots and justice was only dispensed after the BJP formed government at the Centre.

“BJP understands the deep wounds which our brothers suffered during that terrible period.” said Dushyant Gautam, Rajya Sabha MP and organising secretary of Punjab BJP.

The Opposition parties, he said, were playing with fire and under the garb of farmers’ agitation were misleading the farmers. “The Central government is pro-farmers and will never try to undersell the interests of the agrarian sector. The Modi government is committed to bringing the second economic revolution of enhanced income to the farmers,” Gautam said.

The Union Minister of State for Commerce, Som Prakash, while addressing the gathering said that he was hopeful that the farmer issue will get resolved respectfully.

The conference was also addressed by Narinder Singh, co-incharge of Punjab and secretary of BJP, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, national spokesman of the party, Dinesh Kumar, organisational secretary of BJP, and Jeevan Gupta, state general secretary.