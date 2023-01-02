scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

BJP vs AAP again in Chandigarh as mayor poll notification expected today

Both the AAP and the BJP have 14 councillors each but the Chandigarh MP, who is ex officio member of the corporation and has a vote, is from the BJP.

As soon as the election results were out in 2022, the BJP, the AAP and the Congress had fought for the mayoral seat (File/Representational)
It will yet again be BJP vs AAP in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the notification for which will be out on Monday. The mayor has a one-year term.

Both the AAP and the BJP have 14 councillors each in the 35-member corporation. The Congress has six councillors and the SAD one. The mayor seat this time is from the general pool.

It is in the first week of January that Chandigarh sees the polls for the coveted posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, who are elected from among the councillors.

In last year’s corporation elections, the AAP got the majority with 14 councillors while the BJP got 12 and the Congress got eight seats. Two Congress councillors later moved to the BJP, taking its tally to 14. Nine of the 35-member civic body are nominated councillors without any voting rights.

The Chandigarh MP, being the ex officio member of the corporation, has a vote in the mayoral elections. With the MP being from the BJP, the party is hopeful of winning the majority. However, the AAP is trying to get votes from the Congress to defeat the saffron party.

Opposition leader Yogesh Dhingra, of the AAP, said he was very much hopeful of his party’s win. “We will give our best and make sure the BJP doesn’t have its mayor or win the two other positions,” he said.

In the AAP, Dhingra and councillor Jasbir Singh are the frontrunners for the top job, whereas Mahesh Inder Sidhu and Dalip Singh are the frontrunners in the BJP. In the Congress, Gurpreet Singh is the front runner.

What happened last year?

As soon as the election results were out in 2022, the BJP, the AAP and the Congress fought for the mayoral seat. Though the BJP and the AAP had 14 votes each, one AAP vote was declared invalid, resulting in the BJP winning the mayor post.

Even though the AAP cried foul, nothing happened after the polls.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 14:21 IST
Mission 2024: Indian T20 team under new skipper Hardik prepares for life without ‘big three’

