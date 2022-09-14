scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

BJP trying to topple AAP govt in Punjab, offering money to MLAs: Arvind Kejriwal

On Tuesday, the AAP in Punjab accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to buy 10 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and trying to break the state government.

“Our 10 MLAs approached in Punjab by BJP, they are buying MLAs and breaking governments” Kejriwal said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AAP in Punjab accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government, a charge that the saffron party dubbed as “baseless” and “bundle of lies” and dared the ruling party to present proof to substantiate the allegations.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that the BJP, under its “Operation Lotus”, has approached seven to ten AAP legislators with offers of Rs 25 crore. “For last one week, they are trying to buy out our legislators. Seven to 10 MLAs have been directly or indirectly been contacted through their leaders and agents from Punjab and Delhi. They told our MLAs that their meeting will be arranged with ‘vadde baau ji’ and with big leaders in Delhi, and also offered them Rs 25 crore each,” Cheema said.

Terming the accusations as baseless and a bundle of lies, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said Cheema was leveling such allegations to “divert attention” as “AAP government has not been able to fulfill promises made to the people”.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 01:12:19 pm
