BJP tried ‘vote chori’ in Haryana, says Congress, initiates action against 5 MLAs for cross-voting

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The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of indulging in “vote chori” in the Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in Haryana even as it initiated disciplinary action against five of its MLAs who allegedly cross-voted in the keenly watched election where the counting went past midnight following allegations of violation of vote secrecy.
Amid the turmoil, one of the three acting presidents of the Haryana Congress, Ram Kishan Gujjar, resigned from party membership and relinquished all posts and responsibilities. His wife is an MLA.
While BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia (58) sailed through to the Upper House, it was a narrow win for Congress’ Karamvir Singh Boudh (61) over Independent candidate Satish Nandal, as cross-voting dented his margin.
Congress general secretary in charge of Haryana, B K Hariprasad said , “We will issue show-cause notices to the MLAs. If their explanation satisfies us, it is fine; otherwise, we will take action against them.”
Those facing action include two women MLAs, two legislators from the Mewat region, and one from Fatehabad district.
Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda confirmed that the party has initiated proceedings but declined to reveal names, citing party principles. “The Congress is aware of the five MLAs, and the high command has been informed. Appropriate action will be taken against them,” Hooda said, clarifying that the anti-defection law does not apply in this case.
“They did not betray the party; the betrayal was against the people who elected them. The names will come out once the party takes action. Some have already resigned, but resignation should come from the MLA concerned who deceived the public,” he added.
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