BJP tried ‘vote chori’ in Haryana, says Congress, initiates action against 5 MLAs for cross-voting

While BJP's Sanjay Bhatia (58) sailed through to the Upper House, it was a narrow win for Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh (61) over Independent candidate Satish Nandal, as cross-voting dented his margin.

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of indulging in “vote chori” in the Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in Haryana even as it initiated disciplinary action against five of its MLAs who allegedly cross-voted in the keenly watched election where the counting went past midnight following allegations of violation of vote secrecy.

Amid the turmoil, one of the three acting presidents of the Haryana Congress, Ram Kishan Gujjar, resigned from party membership and relinquished all posts and responsibilities. His wife is an MLA.

While BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia (58) sailed through to the Upper House, it was a narrow win for Congress’ Karamvir Singh Boudh (61) over Independent candidate Satish Nandal, as cross-voting dented his margin.