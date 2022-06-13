‘BJP to protest against AAP govt today’

Punjab BJP president and MLA Ashwani Sharma on Sunday announced that the party would be protesting across Punjab on June 13 (Monday) against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Sharma said that the protests would be held in all districts of Punjab to “wake up the Bhagwant Mann- led AAP government from deep slumber”.

Sharma said that since AAP has formed government in Punjab, law and order situation has deteriorated. He said that under the AAP government, murders, snatchings, shootouts etc have become a daily feature. He said that under the AAP government, gangsters and other criminals have become active and they are executing snatchings, robberies, and murders on daily basis. Despite all this, the AAP government is sleeping and taking no concrete steps to handle law and order situation in the state, he said. He said that police and administration are watching entire situation like mute spectators.

Meanwhile, while addressing a rally ‘Modi Sarkaar ke Aath Saath Bemisaal’ at Daresi ground in Ludhiana Sunday to mark 8 years of PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Sharma added that it was only because of Modi’s leadership that India has become a leader in manufacturing goods. “From a needle to an airplane, everything is being manufactured in India now,” said Sharma.

He said that it was due to special attachment of Modi with Punjab that the central government has taken many historic steps for the welfare of Sikhs including opening of Kartarpur Corridor, exempting langar at Golden Temple from GST among others.