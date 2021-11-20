BJP should think twice before giving certificates of nationalism: Pargat Singh

Reacting to the BJP’s criticism of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s praise of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pargat Singh, who had accompanied Sidhu to Pakistan Saturday, said the BJP should think twice before handing out certificates of nationalism.

Speaking to mediapersons after returning from Kartarpur Sahib, Pargat said that the land of Kartarpur Sahib conveys the message of mutual love and harmony of Guru Nanak Dev but sadly the BJP is not shying away from playing sordid political games here too. He asked where the BJP leaders were when their Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Pakistan uninvited to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

On former CM Amarinder Singh praising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately after the announcement of withdrawal of three agriculture laws, Pargat said that now the cat has come out of the bag.

Pargat said that he had been repeating for the last three years and a half that there was an undeclared alliance between BJP, Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD. He said that this whole story was plotted by the BJP implementing which was the responsibility of Capt Amarinder Singh and Akali Dal was supporting it.

Pargat said that the reality of his claims came to light today with Capt Amarinder Singh issuing advertisements in support of the BJP. He said that the people of the state were already aware of the concoction being prepared by Capt Amarinder in collaboration with the BJP and hence they would not listen to him.

He said that he welcomed the announcement of withdrawal of three agriculture laws by the BJP government “but we should also not forget the martyrdom of 700 farmers who had to sacrifice their lives in the struggle against the three black agriculture laws”.