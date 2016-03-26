BJP takes out march to slam Shashi Tharoor’s remarks

Police use water canon on BJP workers during protest against Sashi Tharur at Chandigarh on Friday, March 25 2016. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Police use water canon on BJP workers during protest against Sashi Tharur at Chandigarh on Friday, March 25 2016. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Members of the BJP led by senior leaders held a protest against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his recent comments about martyr Bhagat Singh, here on Friday.

The members of the Panchkula unit of the party gathered at Majri Chowk, Sector 1, and burnt effigies of Tharoor.

“We condemn Tharoor’s remarks. How can he compare a martyr, like Bhagat Singh who fought for the nation with a student who had been arrested for sedition,” said Ratan Lal Kataria, BJP MP from Ambala.

During his recent speech, Tharoor had compared Bhagat Singh with JNU student president Kanhaiya Kumar.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta and various other leaders were also present in the protest, who alleged that Tharoor has insulted Bhagat Singh.

The incident also sparked off protests in Chandigarh where as many as 15 BJP workers were injured after the police cane-charged them and used water cannons, after their protest intensified.

Over 500 party workers took part in the Jan Akrosh rally organised by the Yuva Morcha. Among those injured were Naresh Arora, Ravinder Singh Munna, JasmanPreet Singh, Shashank and Asheesh Kumar.

BJP councillors Desraj Gupta, Rajender Kaur Rattu, Asha Jaswal were among those present during the agitation, which started from the BJP office in Sector 33 to the Congress Bhawan.

The police restricted the movement of the BJP workers by putting up a barricade near the Gurdwara Sector 34. BJP chief Sanjay Tandon addressed the workers and condemned Tharoor’s remarks. “The Congress is dividing the country and is unable to see the growth and development being understaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Tandon.

An effigy of Shashi Tharoor, with his face blackened, was also burnt by the BJP protesters.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App