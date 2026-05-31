BJP sweeps 3 of 4 municipal corporations in Himachal, Congress retains only Palampur

In a major political setback for the ruling Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP emerged victorious in three out of the four municipal corporations (MCs) that went to polls, strengthening the Opposition’s position and providing an early indication of the political mood ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
The BJP secured clear majorities in the municipal corporations of Solan, Mandi and Dharamshala, while the Congress managed to retain only the Palampur Municipal Corporation. The outcome assumes political significance as each municipal corporation is associated with influential political leaders from both parties.
Ex-CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur termed the results a hard lesson for the Congress. Jai Ram Thakur said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tried his best to woo the voters in ULB elections by making tall promises but people rejected them.”
A senior Congress leader said, “Indeed, the defeat is a big setback for the Congress, which is in power. In fact, during the previous ULB elections, when the BJP was in power, the Congress managed to win two MC bodies including Solan and Palampur.”
The leader said, “In the coming days, there will be a meeting to find out the reasons behind the defeat.”
In the 17-member Solan Municipal Corporation, the BJP won 10 wards, while the Congress secured six seats and one ward was won by an Independent candidate. In Mandi, elections were held in 14 out of 15 wards, and the BJP registered a sweeping victory by winning 12 of them. The two remaining seats went to the Congress and an Independent candidate.
The BJP also secured a comfortable victory in Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, winning 11 out of 17 wards and effectively ensuring control over the mayor and deputy mayor posts. Five wards were won by Congress candidates and one by an Independent. In Palampur, 11 wards out of 15 were won by Congress candidates and four went to the BJP.
Solan result boost for BJP state president
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The BJP’s victory in Solan Municipal Corporation is being seen as a major boost for Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal, who hails from Solan district and has considerable influence in the region. Conversely, the Congress defeat in Solan comes as an embarrassment for senior Congress leader and Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, who represents the Solan Assembly constituency in the state legislature.
Mandi victory strengthens Jai Ram Thakur’s position
The BJP’s landslide victory in Mandi Municipal Corporation has further reinforced the political standing of LoP Jai Ram Thakur, whose home district is Mandi and who represents the Seraj Assembly constituency.
Mandi is widely regarded as Jai Ram Thakur’s political stronghold. The result is being viewed as a strong endorsement of the BJP’s influence in the district despite the Congress being in power at the state level.
Dharamshala result favours Sudhir Sharma
The BJP’s victory in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation is expected to strengthen the position of BJP MLA and former Congress minister Sudhir Sharma, who switched allegiance to the BJP following the Rajya Sabha election controversy in 2024 and subsequently retained the Dharamshala Assembly seat in the by-election.
Congress finds consolation in Palampur
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While suffering losses elsewhere, the Congress managed to retain control of Palampur Municipal Corporation. Political analysts attributed the Congress victory in Palampur largely to the personal influence and organisational strength of local Congress MLA Ashish Butail.
A Congress leader remarked, “In Palampur, this municipal corporation election was not Congress versus BJP. It was Ashish Butail versus the BJP.”
The result is being viewed as a personal triumph for Butail at a time when the Congress suffered setbacks in other urban local bodies across the state.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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