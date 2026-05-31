BJP sweeps 3 of 4 municipal corporations in Himachal, Congress retains only Palampur

In a major political setback for the ruling Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP emerged victorious in three out of the four municipal corporations (MCs) that went to polls, strengthening the Opposition’s position and providing an early indication of the political mood ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The BJP secured clear majorities in the municipal corporations of Solan, Mandi and Dharamshala, while the Congress managed to retain only the Palampur Municipal Corporation. The outcome assumes political significance as each municipal corporation is associated with influential political leaders from both parties.

Ex-CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur termed the results a hard lesson for the Congress. Jai Ram Thakur said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tried his best to woo the voters in ULB elections by making tall promises but people rejected them.”