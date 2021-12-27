BJP stunned, AAP scores big win in Chandigarh civic polls

In a massive boost for the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, it won 14 of the 35 wards in Chandigarh, a city administered by the Centre and ruled by the BJP, results for which were declared on Monday. The BJP, which had swept the last Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls winning 21 of 26 wards, ended second, with 12.

The Congress won eight wards and the Akali Dal 1.

The number of wards went up from 26 last time to 35 now after delimitation.

While AAP needs the support of 19 corporators to elect its Mayor, the BJP needs 18 as the Chandigarh MP, who has a vote, belongs to the BJP.

Meet AAP’s Neha Musawat, 25, the youngest candidate in the fray who won from Ward No 19 ⁦@iepunjab⁩ #chandigarhmcpolls pic.twitter.com/0jSK6vEUnm — ManrajGrewalSharma (@grewal_sharma) December 27, 2021

AAP managed to trump the BJP despite fielding first-timers and running a low-key campaign. Only two big names turned out for AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and MP Bhagwant Maan, putting in brief appearances.

The BJP in contrast roped in Union ministers as well as several of its chief ministers to canvass for its nominees, and sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, many of its bigwigs ended up losing to AAP first-timers.

The Congress, which had gained some ground that was lost with Amarinder Singh’s exit with its smart choice of Charanjit Singh Channi as CM, will be disappointed. The results indicate it hasn’t gained much ground in the capital city.

The tally also shows that parties failed to gauge the silent mood in favour of change. The BJP, in particular, miscalculated by centring its campaign around the theme of Hindutva, with Jai Shri Ram slogans and references to Ayodhya temple peppering its campaign. Till the very end, senior leaders were upbeat, asserting that the ruling party at the Centre always had an edge in the Chandigarh civic poll elections. The BJP even had packets of sweets ready in offices.

Kejriwal said the civic poll results were “a sign of the coming change in Punjab”. “People of Chandigarh today have chosen honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics.”

चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम में आम आदमी पार्टी की ये जीत पंजाब में आने वाले बदलाव का संकेत है।चंडीगढ़ के लोगों ने आज भ्रष्ट राजनीति को नकारते हुए AAP की ईमानदार राजनीति को चुना है। AAP के सभी विजयी उम्मीदवारों एवं सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। इस बार पंजाब बदलाव के लिए तैयार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 27, 2021

Mann pointed out that the Lt Governor, MP, Mayor were all of the BJP. “However, the people voted for the new faces fielded by us… The change will be even starker when it comes to the Punjab elections.”

Asked whether AAP would seek the help of the Congress to elect its Mayor, Mann said they would first talk to their corporators.