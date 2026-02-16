BJP state vice-president Arvind Khanna quits party, joins SAD

Two-time MLA switches sides as Sukhbir Badal meets him in Dhuri; move seen as significant for Malwa politics

Written by: Rakhi Jagga
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 08:49 AM IST
After an eight-year hiatus, Khanna re-entered politics in January 2022 by joining the BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.After an eight-year hiatus, Khanna re-entered politics in January 2022 by joining the BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.
Senior BJP leader and two-time MLA Arvind Khanna on Sunday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), triggering surprise across Punjab’s political circles.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal personally travelled to Dhuri to meet Khanna, where the former Congress leader formally joined the Akali Dal in the presence of his supporters.

Khanna, who was serving as BJP state vice-president, has witnessed several political shifts over the past two decades. He began his career in the Congress and won the 2002 Punjab Assembly elections from Sangrur on a Congress ticket. In 2004, the party fielded him from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency against senior SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, though he failed to win the parliamentary contest.

In 2012, Khanna returned to the state Assembly after winning from the Dhuri constituency on a Congress ticket. Two years later, in 2014, he resigned from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, abruptly quit the Congress and announced his decision to step away from active politics, citing personal reasons. While in the Congress, he was considered a close aide of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

After an eight-year hiatus, Khanna re-entered politics in January 2022 by joining the BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. He contested the 2022 polls from Sangrur but finished a distant third, securing 13,766 votes. The seat was won by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Narinder Kaur Bharaj.

Despite the electoral setback, Khanna remained politically active at the grassroots level, maintaining regular contact with residents in the area. His switch to the SAD also saw several supporters joining him, including the BJP Mahila Morcha district president from Sangrur, a few sitting BJP councillors and other local office-bearers.

Khanna’s induction into the Shiromani Akali Dal is being viewed as a significant political development in the Malwa region, with potential implications for future electoral contests in Punjab.

