BJP state vice-president Arvind Khanna quits party, joins SAD

After an eight-year hiatus, Khanna re-entered politics in January 2022 by joining the BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Senior BJP leader and two-time MLA Arvind Khanna on Sunday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), triggering surprise across Punjab’s political circles.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal personally travelled to Dhuri to meet Khanna, where the former Congress leader formally joined the Akali Dal in the presence of his supporters.

Khanna, who was serving as BJP state vice-president, has witnessed several political shifts over the past two decades. He began his career in the Congress and won the 2002 Punjab Assembly elections from Sangrur on a Congress ticket. In 2004, the party fielded him from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency against senior SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, though he failed to win the parliamentary contest.