BJP engages stakeholders, Congress readies push ahead of Haryana budget session

The ruling BJP and the key Opposition Congress have begun preparing for the upcoming budget session of the Haryana Assembly, which will commence on February 20 with the Governor’s address and is expected to continue for nearly four weeks.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, has been conducting a series of meetings with stakeholders to gather suggestions ahead of the session.
Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said in addition to the Saini’s meetings, party leaders are also engaging with various sections of society, including youth, women, farmers, students and traders for the budget session. Badoli said during these interactions, leaders are explaining provisions of the recently presented Union Budget and are also collecting suggestions from party workers through online platforms.
On his part, Saini has been stating the state’s upcoming Budget will reflect the needs, trust and future aspirations of the common citizen. “The government’s priority is to prepare a budget that delivers visible development on the ground and ensures that the benefits of schemes reach the people directly.”
The Chief Minister also said, “The Budget will be centred on public expectations and the welfare of all sections of society. Special emphasis is being placed on administrative efficiency, technological innovation and better utilisation of resources. In this direction, continuous meetings are being held with various stakeholders and officers to deliberate in detail on every aspect.”
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has convened a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in New Delhi on Friday to finalise the party’s strategy. Hooda Wednesday told The Indian Express that the Congress would prominently raise concerns about the “state’s poor fiscal health and deteriorating law and order”.
Hooda has repeatedly pointed to Haryana’s mounting debt and its low ranking in NITI Aayog’s Fiscal Health Index. “Haryana is among the top five states with the highest debt… This is why the debt, which was only Rs. 70,000 crore in 2014, has now ballooned to Rs 5 lakh crore.” The state’s economy is faltering on every front, he alleged, adding that despite the loans there is still no visible development in the state.
On law and order, Hooda emphasised the persistence of ransom calls and extortion incidents.
An official source in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha said, “Since taking charge as Speaker in October 2024, Harvinder Singh Kalyan has consistently worked to increase the number of sittings of the Assembly. He wants legislators to have more time to speak in the House. Under his tenure, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha has already surpassed the number of sittings that used to be held earlier.”
