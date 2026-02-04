BJP engages stakeholders, Congress readies push ahead of Haryana budget session

The ruling BJP and the key Opposition Congress have begun preparing for the upcoming budget session of the Haryana Assembly, which will commence on February 20 with the Governor’s address and is expected to continue for nearly four weeks.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, has been conducting a series of meetings with stakeholders to gather suggestions ahead of the session.

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said in addition to the Saini’s meetings, party leaders are also engaging with various sections of society, including youth, women, farmers, students and traders for the budget session. Badoli said during these interactions, leaders are explaining provisions of the recently presented Union Budget and are also collecting suggestions from party workers through online platforms.