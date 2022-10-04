scorecardresearch
BJP stages protests against trust vote

The party leaders and workers staged the protests in different parts of Punjab under the statues of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Where there were no statues, the BJP workers organised protests under lifesize portraits of Dr Ambedkar.

General Secretary Dr Subhash Sharma said, there is no provision in the constitution about the ‘Vote of Confidence’ motion. (Twitter: @BJP4Punjab)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged statewide protests against the “insult to Governor and the Constitution” by the Aam Aadmi Party government by bringing in the Vote of Confidence in Punjab Vidhan Sabha when there was no constitutional provision for it.

General Secretary Dr Subhash Sharma said, there is no provision in the constitution about the ‘Vote of Confidence’ motion.

