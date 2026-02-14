BJP should clarify stand on RDG cut, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Saturday emphasised the Himachal Pradesh government’s efforts to strengthen the rural economy while addressing a public gathering in Sarahan, Pachhad Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.
He said the state is providing a minimum support price for milk and soon the minimum support price will be given on ginger also. He said within a year, the Sarahan hospital will have specialists and ultrasound machines. He announced the opening of a CBSE school in Sarahan and double-laning of the Sarahan-Chandigarh road.
Sukhu in his speech also attacked the BJP and said, “In the all-party meeting, I asked whether BJP leaders were in favour of Himachal Pradesh receiving the RDG, but they did not say a word. The BJP leaders should clarify their stand on the Rs 10,000-crore cut before the people of the state… He said the state will continue to fight for its rights and… the people.”
The CM also asked the BJP leaders to get the RDG reinstated by the Prime Minister.
Remembering the state’s first chief minister Y S Parmar, Sukhu said he enacted Section 118 of the law to protect the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh and the current state government is following in his footsteps.
He said the state had been receiving the RDG since Parmar’s time, but the 16th Finance Commission took away this 77-year-old right.
Sukhu also inaugurated the foundation stones of seven development projects worth about Rs 32 crore at Sarahan on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Himachal BJP president Rajeev Bindal Saturday accused the Congress-led state government of blaming the Centre for its failure in spite of getting historic financial support. While addressing a press meet, Bindal said, “The real issue was not paucity of funds, but financial mismanagement and inability to utilise the funds. Administrative failure has pushed the state into an unprecedented financial crisis.”
Referring to the recent all-party meeting held on Friday, Bindal said the collective discussion’s seriousness was undermined by the absence of senior leaders including the state Congress chief and the deputy chief minister. Bindal also said the government was not serious about reaching a consensus.
The state BJP chief also said Himachal received Rs 1,979 crore during the 11th Finance Commission (2001-05), Rs 10,202 crore in the 12th Finance Commission, and Rs 7,889 crore in the 13th Finance Commission. Around Rs 40,624 crore was received under the 14th Finance Commission and Rs 48,000 crore during the 15th Finance Commission. The state received nearly Rs 27,000 crore in the last three and a half years under various heads, yet Himachal Pradesh to project a dismal financial picture, he said. Bindal asserted that these figures had been provided in the government’s documents.
Despite substantial inflows, several institutions were shut down, payments of pensions and allowances were delayed, public welfare schemes were truncated, taxes on cement, diesel, stamp duty, transport fares and electricity tariffs were hiked, putting a burden on people at large, he alleged.
He also said the report shows total revenue was around Rs 42,000 crore against expenditure of around Rs 48,000 crore, leaving a gap of roughly Rs 6,000 crore.
– With PTI inputs
