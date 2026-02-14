BJP should clarify stand on RDG cut, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The CM also asked the BJP leaders to get the RDG reinstated by the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Saturday emphasised the Himachal Pradesh government’s efforts to strengthen the rural economy while addressing a public gathering in Sarahan, Pachhad Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.

He said the state is providing a minimum support price for milk and soon the minimum support price will be given on ginger also. He said within a year, the Sarahan hospital will have specialists and ultrasound machines. He announced the opening of a CBSE school in Sarahan and double-laning of the Sarahan-Chandigarh road.

Sukhu in his speech also attacked the BJP and said, “In the all-party meeting, I asked whether BJP leaders were in favour of Himachal Pradesh receiving the RDG, but they did not say a word. The BJP leaders should clarify their stand on the Rs 10,000-crore cut before the people of the state… He said the state will continue to fight for its rights and… the people.”