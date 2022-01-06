BJP sees Channi hand in protest, says govt must go

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit was cut short Wednesday after he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, the state unit of BJP hit out at the Congress dispensation saying such a “major security lapse” could not have happened without the sanction of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his government. It said a government that cannot ensure law and order has no right to remain in power.

Addressing a press conference in Ferozepur after the rally, which Modi was to address was cancelled, state BJP president Ashwani Sharma said that it was a matter of shame that the state government failed to provide adequate security to the PM.

“The prime minister was coming here to give something to Punjab. But the state government failed to provide security. This government must go,” Sharma said.

“The DGP gave the clearance that Modi can travel by road from Bathinda to Ferozepur. Were the police not aware of the problems on which the prime minister was travelling? Without the Punjab government’s connivance and CM Channi’s involvement, no one can dare to come near the prime minister’s cavalcade,” he alleged.

Flanked by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who recently joined from Congress, Sharma said that the PM’s cavalcade had been blocked as part of a conspiracy and the buses carrying BJP supporters headed to Ferozepur from various parts of the state had also been stopped as per the same conspiracy.

“The PM had to come by road from Bathinda because of inclement weather and wanted to first pay respect at the martyrs’ memorial at Husseiniwala. However, he was prevented from doing so by the laxity of the Punjab government. This is an affront to the martyrs also,” he said.

Sharma added: “What kind of a government is it that fails to provide security to the PM? They have disgraced democracy too”.