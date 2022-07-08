scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

BJP removes Haryana IT cell chief after his old tweet goes viral

Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik told The Indian Express that he was not fully aware about the reasons behind the move.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 8, 2022 3:30:12 am
A statement issued by state BJP secretary Gulshan Bhatia late in the evening mentioned that Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it.

The BJP Thursday removed its Haryana IT cell incharge following a sustained campaign on the social media calling for his arrest over a tweet that he had made in 2017 but which went viral now amid the controversy following the arrest of Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews.

A statement issued by state BJP secretary Gulshan Bhatia late in the evening mentioned that Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it.

Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik told The Indian Express that he was not fully aware about the reasons behind the move.

However, a party leader admitted that the intense campaign on social media against Yadav drew the attention of millions of people within a few hours. “With over 85,000 tweets seeking his arrest, it has become a big issue,” said the party leader, requesting not to be named. Most of the tweets tagged Delhi and Haryana police handles.

Yadav did not respond to a phone call and text messages sent on his mobile. Though no complaint has been filed against him so far, social media users have accused him of hurting religious sentiments of a community. They argued that if Zubair can be arrested over a 2018 tweet, why not Yadav.

Yadav, who joined Twitter in August 2015, has 6 lakh followers on Twitter. With over 28600 tweets, Yadav has been extensively sharing party and BJP government decisions and policies.

