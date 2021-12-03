BJP releases its second list, 3 out of 7 are sitting councillors

THE BJP on Thursday released its second list candidates, where three out of seven are sitting councillors — Maheshinder Sidhu (ward number 2), Shakti Devshali (ward number 30) and Sanita Dhawan (ward number 18).

The four other candidates include Harjeet Singh (ward number 8), Kuljeet Singh Sandhu (ward number 14), Vijay Rana (ward number 25) and Yogita Vicky Shera (ward number 19). The candidate Shakti Devshali replaced Sanjeev Grover in

ward number 30, which makes the fielded candidates 29 against 30.

With this list, the party has so far fielded a total number of 30 candidates. BJP stage unit president Arun Sood said that it is a balanced list which has been issued keeping in mind all the aspects like age group, region and education.

The first list of 23 candidates was released on Wednesday in which most of the party’s old councillors were not given tickets.