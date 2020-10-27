BJP rally participant’s death in Ambala: Cops to examine videos provided by farmers

Police had earlier lodged an FIR against seven protesters, blaming them for the death of a 72-year-old participant in the BJP rally.

Haryana Police have decided to examine video clippings provided by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) in connection with the death of a villager during a tractor rally organised by the BJP in Ambala district on October 14.

The police had booked agitating farmers on murder charges. However, the BKU and Opposition have been insisting that the farmers were framed in the case to suppress their stir. In support of their plea, the BKU Monday provided video clippings to Ambala range IGP Y Puran Kumar, stating that the clippings will make it clear that the rally participant was not assaulted.

“Police will examine the videos provided by the farmers,” Kumar told The Indian Express, adding, “The medical reports including viscera samples are being awaited by police currently. Generally, police don’t arrest before investigating the matter. Once evidence is there, the logical things will happen.”

Almost three dozen farmer leaders led by BKU state president Gurnam Singh Chaduni met the IGP on Monday claiming that the murder case was lodged on the basis of “false allegations”. The agitators had earlier warned they would launch a stir if police did not withdraw the “false cases” registered against the farmers. They had even announced to hold a mahapanchayat of farmers at Mohda Mandi near Ambala on October 29.

However, after Monday’s meeting with the IGP, a BKU leader Rakesh Bains said, “As the investigation is underway, we have decided to hold the mahapanchayat at the same venue on December 10.”

Police had earlier lodged an FIR against seven protesters, blaming them for the death of a 72-year-old participant in the BJP rally, which was led by Union Minister Ratan Lal Kataria and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini. The BJP organised the rally in support of the three farm laws which have been termed as “anti-farmer” by farmer unions and Opposition.

Meanwhile, farmer organisations have intensified preparations for the “chakka jam” scheduled on November 5. Bains said the farmers will block highways from 10 am to 4 pm on November 5 to demand withdrawal of the controversial laws. To mobilise support for the “chakka jam”, Chaduni on Monday addressed public meetings in Jind district.

