BJP puts forth new tariff model, Congress alleges it’s a U-turn

The BJP councillors on Monday put forth a new model of water tariff before the Chandigarh Administration during a meeting of public representatives.

The meeting was chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal and three representatives from each party along with party presidents were present.

The UT Adviser informed the public representatives that for the Municipal Corporation, it was important to meet the expenditure as losses were being suffered. He emphasised the fact that financial health of the civic body has to be maintained.

In the meeting, the BJP put forth the tariff of Rs 3 to Rs 12 per KL. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur stated that with this slab, the administration would be satisfied that they have revised the tariff and people won’t feel the pinch.

The BJP proposed that the rate of Rs 4 per KL be reduced to Rs 3 per KL, the rate of Rs 9 be reduced to Rs 6, the rate of Rs 12 be reduced to Rs 9 and the rate of Rs 24 be reduced to Rs 12 per KL. City Congress chief Subhash Chawla told The Indian Express that “BJP has taken a U-turn on the water issue”.

“During polls, the BJP’s poll promise was rollback of hiked water tariff. And today in the meeting they took a U-turn. They said let this tariff be implemented which they are suggesting. With that tariff too, the rates are increasing considerably,” Chawla said.

The AAP stated that “BJP mayor was acting in unison with the administration and wanted them to accept the revision of tariff with modifications”. They demanded a debate in the General House on the water tariff.

“The adviser to the administrator called all-party meeting on the issue of increasing water tariff from April 1. The administration wanted to increase the water tariff, which was not acceptable to both the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. Aam Aadmi Party has demanded full debate in the MC House meeting to be held on Tuesday and asked that any increase in water tariff should be got approved by the reconstituted House,” a statement issued by the AAP said. The party stated that “Aam Aadmi Party has already made a request to the Mayor to include this issue as an agenda item in the House meeting”.

“But our request has not been accepted by the Mayor. The Mayor on the one hand assured the House that BJP will not let the water tariff hike and will take all the 35 councillors to the administrator to protest while on the other hand in the meeting with Advisor, she spoke in unison with the administration and wanted AAP and Congress to accept the revision of tariffs with slight modifications,” AAP convener Prem Garg stated.

The AAP was represented by city president Prem Garg, senior party leader Chander Mukhi Sharma and councillors Anju Katiyal, Jaswinder Kaur and Yogesh Dhingra in Monday’s meeting.

Sharma demanded that instead of increasing the water tariff, the administration should plug the leakages and should regularise the unauthorised connections. The AAP has warned of protests if the tariff is increased. As no unanimity could be reached, the administration said a decision would be taken at the end of the Administrator now.

‘If Delhi model is replicated, rates will be hiked manifold’

Sources said when AAP contended that Delhi model be introduced, officers said if they replicate the Delhi slab, rates would be hiked manifold in Chandigarh and hefty water bills would be generated for people. According to the Delhi water tariff slabs, under domestic connections, up to 20 KL, the rate is Rs 5.27 per KL, from 20-30 KL the rate is Rs 26.36 per KL, above 30 KL the rate is Rs 43.93 per KL. For commercial and industrial connections too, the rates were on the higher side. For 0-6 KL, the rate was Rs 17.57 KL, for 6-15KL, the rate was Rs 26.35 per KL, for 15-25KL, the rate was Rs 35.14 per KL, for 25-50KL the rate was Rs 87.85 per KL, for 50-100 KL, the rate was Rs 140.56 per KL and above 100 KL, the rate was Rs 175.69 per KL.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur said, “In fact, both AAP and Congress do not want to resolve the issue and want to make it a poll issue for 2024. I am hopeful that even if they don’t support me, I can tell the people that whatever rates are announced on March 31, people will be satisfied with it.”

The officers said that considering 24X7 water supply project too, a wrong message would go if they do not hike the rates.