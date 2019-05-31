BJP plans month-long publicity blitz in Haryana, ropes in official machinery

Seeking to carry the momentum of the Lok Sabha elections where it won all 10 constituencies in Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a publicity blitz in the state, especially targeting the rural areas. The Assembly polls are due in Haryana in October.

From creating new songs, jingles, and slogans to short documentaries, and using drama artistes, bhajan and cinema units for publicising the Manohar Lal Khattar government’s achievements, the BJP’s month-long publicity campaign will begin June 3 with all possible help of the official machinery. The entire officialdom, including deputy commissioners, and chairmen of boards and corporations, will be pressed into service to make the event a grand success, as per a communication, issued Wednesday from the state BJP headquarters to all the district units for ensuring strict compliance.

The two-page document, accessed by The Indian Express, details 17 guidelines for the “special campaign” that will cover over 6841 villages in Haryana.

Having formed its first majority government in 2014, when it won 47 of the 90 Assembly seats, the BJP is looking for a repeat this time, but with higher numbers. The publicity blitz is just another step in that direction. The first time CM, Khattar, among others, also holds the portfolio of Information, Public Relations & Languages.

The guidelines issued by the Director General, Department of Information, Public Relations & Languages mention that from districts’ administration to deputy commissioners, “other officers of the administration”, chairpersons of boards and corporations, ministers, MPs, MLAs and of course the “media” should be “used” for “extensive coverage”.

“During this special publicity campaign, besides district administration’s various departments, events organised will be got checked and in case any shortcoming is found, the concerned district public relation officer shall be held responsible,” the communication read.

All the district public relations officers (DPROs) have been directed to personally monitor the day-to-day progress of the campaign and ensure extensive coverage in print, electronic as well as digital media. “Officers from the state headquarters shall also be sent to specific locations to supervise and monitor the programmes during this special campaign”, the guidelines read.

The district officers have also been directed to compile weekly progress report, do a “spiral binding (of the documents)”, and send to the state headquarters for regular monitoring.

“During this special campaign, a big event should be organised in the district’s big village. The concerned deputy commissioner/additional deputy commissioner should address it. The day when such an event is held, an officer from the state headquarters can also be sent. Thus, headquarters should be intimated about such events,” the guidelines add.

It directs all the DPROs to ensure that during the campaign, “press notes, special features/ articles etc on important schemes and ongoing projects should be got published”.

“The drama artistes, bhajan and cinema units should be given 22 programmes in one month. Checking of each programme is vital. Every week, the bills for these programmes should be cleared,” the guidelines read.

During the campaign, the ruling party also intends to “use local channels and Cable TV for telecasting government’s four-year achievements, schemes and projects implemented” through jingles, slogans and short documentaries. “Movies or written information sent from the headquarters should be telecast as scrolls on local cable networks”.

The government has also asked district officers to use schools’ auditoriums/ halls. “Day’s event should be held in some government high school or senior secondary school. In case there is a big hall in such school, then short-films on government’s development policies should be telecast through projectors,” the guidelines add.

State government on Wednesday had declared a month-long summer vacation, beginning June 1, in all government and private schools across the state.