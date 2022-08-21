scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

BJP party with a difference, others parties with differences: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh was addressing party leaders after inaugurating the BJP’s new office, “Panchkamal”, at Panchkula in Haryana.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Panchkula on Saturday (PTI)

Claiming that the BJP was the only “party with a difference” while others are “parties with differences”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said that while others do politics “to gain power”, the saffron party “works to build the nation”.

“BJP has its own thought process based on the way that (party ideologues) Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Mangal Sein had shown. Unlike other political parties with differences, BJP is the only party with a difference. Other political parties play politics only to gain power. The BJP does politics not for forming the government but for building society and the country,” Rajnath said.

He was addressing party leaders after inaugurating the BJP’s new office, “Panchkamal”, at Panchkula in Haryana.

Taking a dig at the rivals, he said that while other political parties, including Congress, which was once the largest party, faced division at some point of time, the BJP is the only one which has not seen any division since the Jan Sangh came into existence in 1951.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...Premium
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...

“BJP never faced any division because it a clean and able leadership and ideology,” he added. Rajnath also attacked the previous Congress governments for indulging in scams and asserted that “nobody can raise a finger at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and his ministers”.

“Leaders made many big promises (in the past) and had they honoured these even partially, our country would have become a powerful nation 25-30 years back. I can say with certainty that what we say, we do. We have resolved the crisis of trust in the politics of the country,” the senior leader said, adding that the BJP-led central government abrogated Article 370 which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is building the Ram temple at Ayodhya, and amended the Citizenship Act.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Reminding the gathering of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s remark that only 15 paise of every rupee reaches for the welfare of downtrodden, he said that under the Modi regime, money is directly transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Advertisement

He said currently India is the fastest growing economy in the world. There are more than 75,000 registered start-ups in the country as against 400-500 in 2014, he added.

Stating that the Modi government wants the country to be self-reliant, Rajnath said now several defence equipment are being manufactured in the country. “When our government was formed, we used to send defence items worth Rs 900 crore to other countries and now we are exporting equipment worth Rs 13,000 crore,” he added.

He also praised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for being taint-free. “Not a single soul can point a finger at him and accuse him of corruption,” he added.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Khattar said that under the leadership of state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar, “the party is progressing ahead. A state-level office and other offices are also being set up in 22 districts of Haryana and soon the work of the Rohtak office will also be completed”. “BJP works on the 5-K mantra that includes Karyakarta (worker)
Karyakarini (structure) Karyakram (programme), Kosh (finances), and Karyalaya (office). This is how the party progresses,” Khattar said.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 01:48:30 am
Next Story

Wider footpaths, more parking: Central Vista avenue complete

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

2

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

3

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

4

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

5

Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramulu's praise for rival Siddaramaiah

Featured Stories

CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn
Opinion

Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption
Opinion

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Explained

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement