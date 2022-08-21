BJP party with a difference, others parties with differences: Rajnath

Claiming that the BJP was the only “party with a difference” while others are “parties with differences”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said that while others do politics “to gain power”, the saffron party “works to build the nation”.

“BJP has its own thought process based on the way that (party ideologues) Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Mangal Sein had shown. Unlike other political parties with differences, BJP is the only party with a difference. Other political parties play politics only to gain power. The BJP does politics not for forming the government but for building society and the country,” Rajnath said.

He was addressing party leaders after inaugurating the BJP’s new office, “Panchkamal”, at Panchkula in Haryana.

Taking a dig at the rivals, he said that while other political parties, including Congress, which was once the largest party, faced division at some point of time, the BJP is the only one which has not seen any division since the Jan Sangh came into existence in 1951.

“BJP never faced any division because it a clean and able leadership and ideology,” he added. Rajnath also attacked the previous Congress governments for indulging in scams and asserted that “nobody can raise a finger at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and his ministers”.

“Leaders made many big promises (in the past) and had they honoured these even partially, our country would have become a powerful nation 25-30 years back. I can say with certainty that what we say, we do. We have resolved the crisis of trust in the politics of the country,” the senior leader said, adding that the BJP-led central government abrogated Article 370 which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is building the Ram temple at Ayodhya, and amended the Citizenship Act.

Reminding the gathering of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s remark that only 15 paise of every rupee reaches for the welfare of downtrodden, he said that under the Modi regime, money is directly transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

He said currently India is the fastest growing economy in the world. There are more than 75,000 registered start-ups in the country as against 400-500 in 2014, he added.

Stating that the Modi government wants the country to be self-reliant, Rajnath said now several defence equipment are being manufactured in the country. “When our government was formed, we used to send defence items worth Rs 900 crore to other countries and now we are exporting equipment worth Rs 13,000 crore,” he added.

He also praised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for being taint-free. “Not a single soul can point a finger at him and accuse him of corruption,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khattar said that under the leadership of state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar, “the party is progressing ahead. A state-level office and other offices are also being set up in 22 districts of Haryana and soon the work of the Rohtak office will also be completed”. “BJP works on the 5-K mantra that includes Karyakarta (worker)

Karyakarini (structure) Karyakram (programme), Kosh (finances), and Karyalaya (office). This is how the party progresses,” Khattar said.