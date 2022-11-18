‘BJP emerging as strong Opp party in Punjab, won’t ally with Akali Dal’

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma has ruled out any possibilities of allying with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the state.

Reacting to the press statements of SAD disciplinary committee chairman Sikander Singh Maluka, the Punjab BJP chief said, “SAD leaders should stop misleading people. BJP is developing as a strong Opposition in Punjab, and so Akali Dal should refrain from giving such statements.”

When asked about his statement, Maluka said, “In Anandpur Sahib, reporters had asked me if there is any alliance possibilities in Punjab. To this I had said that we can never ally with Congress or AAP… BJP is the only national party with which we had an alliance in the past… If any such possibility comes our way in future, we will play the role of a big brother. I never indicated that we are keen to ally with BJP… It was just a response to a query on alliance possibilities.”

However, BJP shouldn’t forget the time when no one was ready to walk with it in Punjab, SAD had allied with the saffron party, he said.

“Even in 2014, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was the one who was at the forefront of choosing Narendra Modi as the NDA leader when many alliance partners were against the idea. Today if BJP is having an upper hand, it shouldn’t put on airs, rather stay humble… All days are not the same for everyone,” Maluka added.

Sharma, however, said, “When we stitched an alliance with SAD about three decades ago, it was socially needed in order to strengthen Hindu-Sikh brotherhood. It was not a political compulsion. In fact, it was a loss-making deal, but still for the sake of peace in Punjab we stuck to the alliance. In the recent state elections, people of Punjab had rejected Congress as well as SAD. People are already upset with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. It’s been hardly eight months since AAP assumed power in Punjab. Hence, BJP is being seen as a possible alternative in the state by the electorate.”

He added, “Whatever happened in the relations with SAD in the past, it was good… Also, in near future there is no possibility of tying with the Akali Dal… Leaders of SAD should stop misleading masses. It should worry about its own party rather than thinking about BJP… We (BJP) have already chosen our path and people too have chosen theirs.”

Advertisement

Notably, when BJP and SAD were together, the Akali Dal had a lion’s share of the seats when fighting assembly elections. Mostly SAD used to fight from 94 seats, while BJP remained content with the rest 23 seats.

On September 27, 2020, SAD broke its ties with BJP on the issue of the now-repealed three central farm laws.

Earlier the Badals had sang praises of the three farm laws, but when pressure against SAD started building up in Punjab’s villages for supporting the central agriculture laws, it voted against the farm laws in Parliament and even Harsimrat Kaur Badal gave up her Cabinet rank in the Union government in protest against the controversial farm laws.

Advertisement

The Punjab BJP president said that SAD broke the alliance with the saffron party on its own; BJP cannot be blamed for that.

Maluka, however, said that differences between SAD and BJP were because of the controversial farm laws, and now these laws have been repealed. “We are not keen for any alliance talks with BJP. The saffron party shouldn’t jump to conclusions, rather I advise the party to stay humble.”