BJP municipal councillor booked for suicide abetment, under SC/ST Act

Based on the complaint of the girl's sister, an FIR was lodged against Prem Kumar on Friday, with police claiming that Kumar had gone absconding by then.

Mansa police have booked 65-year-old Budhlada Municipal Nagar Council councillor Prem Sharma under the SC/ST Act and for outraging the modesty of a woman as well as abetment of suicide, on the complaint of filed by the family of a 22-year-old Dalit girl, who had allegedly tried to kill herself on June 10.

Prem Kumar, is the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mansa district and has been in politics for more than 30 years.

According to the FIR lodged, by the girl’s sister, Prem Kumar had brought her sister from Faridkot to Mansa with the promise of providing her with a job. She had then been employed on contract as a sweeper in Municipal Nagar council. However, Kumar later started to misbehave with her, resorting to blackmails and threats by claiming that he had clicked some objectionable photos of her.

On June 10 (Thursday), the 22-year-old girl, fed up with Kumar’s threats, allegedly consumed some poisonous substance in an attempt to end her life. She was later rushed to a city hospital where she at present is battling for her life.

During the course of their investigations, the police also came to know that Kumar used to pass alleged casteist remarks against the 22-year-old, based on which provisions of the SC/ST Act were added to the FIR.

Meanwhile, Gurlabh Singh, a Mansa-based advocate, has also sent a complaint to the National SC/ST chairman, Vijay Kumar Sampla, who is a senior BJP leader, on the issue and demanded justice.