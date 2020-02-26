Land sharks eyeing Rs 200-cr school land, tarnishing party image: BJP MP writes to Khattar

Dharambir Singh, who has defeated three generations of Bansi Lal including Lal himself in elections over the years, had joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 polls after quitting Congress. (Express photo) Dharambir Singh, who has defeated three generations of Bansi Lal including Lal himself in elections over the years, had joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 polls after quitting Congress. (Express photo)

In a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Dharambir Singh, has alleged that the land mafia is eyeing Rs 200 crore land of a private school in Bhiwani after encroaching land of a temple. The MP has alleged that activities of the land mafia are tarnishing the image of BJP as “allegations are being levelled against some persons of the party too in this game”.

According to the MP’s letter, the Halwasiya Vidhya Vihar Senior Secondary School is a reputed school of Bhiwani and was started with the donations from the public while the government had provided land for it. In his letter sent to the CM two days back, the two-time BJP MP has sought intervention of the Chief Minister to protect valuable land of Bhiwani from the goons.

Dharambir Singh has claimed that the land mafia was active during the previous Congress government too and refers to encroachments and killing of the then chairman of the Municipal Corporation, Nand Lal Chawla, in 2008. According to the BJP leader, that time too the encroachers were eyeing the Halwasiya school land to set up a market there.

“These encroachers and land mafia are now again eyeing the land of the school… and some other religious institutions. The allegations are being levelled on some persons of our party also in this game which is a matter of concern and tarnishing image of the party. If immediate action is not taken into the matter of Halwasiya Vidhya Vihar School, it will darken the future of 2200 students and the public of the town won’t tolerate it. Our party is getting a bad name because of these wrong activities,” mentioned the BJP MP in the letter stating that the prominent personalities of the town have informed him about the existence of land mafia and the gangs of encroachers.

Dharambir Singh, who has defeated three generations of Bansi Lal including Lal himself in elections over the years, had joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 polls after quitting Congress.

According to the MP, the estimated worth of Halwasiya Vihar School, which is spread in about nine acres of land, is Rs 200 crore. The letter mentions that the then management of the school had sold one of its schools in 2011. Next year, the letter further states, the employees of the school and an NGO of the city had complained regarding efforts to sell Halwasia Vihar School and other scams. “The then Deputy Commissioner had recommended appointment of an administrator after indicting the school management for financial and other scams in an inquiry. Registrar General of Societies, Haryana in April 2015 had appointed the then ADC as administrator of the school,” mentions Dharambir Singh in the letter. The BJP leader mentions that next year an educationist Deewan Chand Raheja was appointed administrator of the school which led to improvement in the functioning of the school.

The BJP MP has questioned withdrawal of an appeal from High Court by the state alleging that “the move has helped the suspended management committee of the school”.

Dharambir Singh has alleged that withdrawal of the case points towards a deep rooted conspiracy alleging that the suspended management committee was keen to sell the school property earlier too. In the letter to the CM, the BJP MP has demanded restoration of the court appeal apart from seeking an inquiry into the matter.

However, Haryana Advocate General Baldev Mahajan told The Indian Express that the appeal was filed in connection with the administrator’s appointment till the fresh elections of the management committee of the school. “I have been conveyed that the election of the management committee has already taken place following the court orders. When the election for the management committee has taken place, no purpose was left for continuance of an administrator for the school,” said Mahajan while ruling out any conspiracy angle into the move related to withdrawal of the appeal from the High Court.

