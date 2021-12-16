BJP manifesto promises to make UT clum free, contractual employees permanent

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming Chandigarh civic body elections and said that the UT will become the first slum free city of the country and work has already been initiated in this direction. Existing slum dwellers will be given pucca houses, while new slums will not be allowed to be built.

The BJP, in its manifesto, said it will prioritise welfare schemes that will be for all sections of the society, including women, youth, elderly, and employees.

On Thursday, Union Industries and Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, BJP President, Arun Sood, BJP national executive member and former state president of the party in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon, Additional Solicitor General of India and former MP, Satyapal Jain, and State General Secretary, Chandershekhar, released the party’s sankalp patra (manifesto) in Kamalam, the party’s headquarters in Chandigarh. The BJP said that during its tenure many schemes have been implemented in the interest of the employees and if voted to power again, then the contractual employees will be confirmed. The party’s manifesto also suggests increasing the old age pension, widow pension, and an increase in handicap pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 and pension of more than 70 per cent disabled will be hiked to Rs 2500.

BJP state president, Arun Sood, after the release of the manifesto on Thursday affirmed that youths from the city will be given priority in jobs and OBC reservations will be implemented here under the constitutional clause. Talking about giving ownership rights by eliminating the lal dora limit in villages on the lines of Haryana, by regularising all the constructions, the manifesto states, all the houses, commercial and industrial buildings aligned under the Chandigarh Housing Board, Estate Office will be regularised.

The policy pertaining to converting all commercial, industrial, and housing societies of the city from leasehold to freehold at concessional rates will be introduced while unearned profit policy will be terminated. Concerning village development, BJP leaders emphasised that the burden of taxes will not be imposed on villages which have been brought under the corporation’s jurisdiction without any reason. No municipal tax will be levied in villages without completion of their development projects. The BJP, in its manifesto said, ownership rights will be given to those living in the houses of EWS colonies built under the rehabilitation scheme.

Highlights

· RWAs to have more say in civic body procedures.

· Garbage processing plant with modern technology to come up.

· Garbage collection from all floors of houses.

· New pipes worth Rs 600 crores to be installed in all wards under the aegis of Jal-Jeevan Kosh by 2023

. 24X7 water supply

· CCTVs on inner roads of Chandigarh.

· Sound proof community centers in all villages, colonies and sectors with facilities of free Wi-Fi, indoor games and reading rooms.

· New policy for employment of street vendors.

· Housing to be provided at affordable rates.

· Insurance cover of five lakhs to the poor under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

· Create one lakh employment opportunities in areas of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics

· Increasing air purifier towers, electric vehicles and charging stations, to make Chandigarh first carbon neutral city with a population of more than one million.

· Free sanitary napkin vending machines and disposal machines in schools, colleges and public toilets.

· Health facilities to be upgraded as per the future needs.

· Single window facility for redressal of problems of senior citizens and ex-servicemen

· Public toilets for transgenders.

“People of Chandigarh made the manifesto”

BJP State President Arun Sood said that this time the manifesto has not been prepared by the BJP but by the natives of the city. Before the elections, the BJP had sought suggestions from the residents of the city by conducting a campaign called “Mera Chandigarh – Mera Sujhav”. Suggestion boxes were kept at 200 places in the city from November 27 to December 13 which received an overwhelming response of close to 79,892 suggestions. The manifesto has been prepared on the basis of these suggestions, Sood said.