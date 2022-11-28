Zero out of 10: BJP loses on all 10 seats of Panchkula in Zila Parishad polls

In a major embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party, it lost all the 10 seats in Panchkula in the Zila Parishad polls, results of which were declared here Sunday. Neither Congress nor any other party contested the polls on the party symbol except for BJP which contested on party symbol on these 10 seats. Most of the candidates blamed farmers’ agitation for the BJP’s loss in the rural belt of Panchkula district.

Ward 1 to 3 fall in the Pinjore belt while Ward 4 and 5 fall in the Morni, ward 6 and 7 fall in Barwala and ward 8,9 and 10 fall in the Raipurrani belt. Among the winning candidates, five are women and five are male candidates.

BJP leader and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told The Indian Express, “Yes, though it was totally an election of villages, several combinations have played a role. In few areas, farmer agitation was the reason and in some it was entirely caste-based.”

Significantly, in Panchkula, local MLA Gian Chand Gupta and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal are from the BJP.

From Ward 1, Mandeep Singh clinched 6,319 votes defeating BJP’s Kashmira who secured 2,543 votes and from ward 2, Rajinder Singh won the polls with 4,239 votes while BJP’s Dharam Vir got 2,482 votes here.

Similarly, from ward 3, Monika Devi won the polls with 4,508 votes after defeating BJP’s Mamta who got 3,218 votes, Sunil Kumar grabbed 4,893 votes after defeating an Independent who secured 1,000 votes while BJP’s Kamaldeep got just 878 votes here, Roma Devi from ward 5 clinched 2,211 votes after defeating another Independent candidate, Shyama, who got 1,543 votes.

From ward 6, Balwinder Singh grabbed 7,537 votes after defeating BJP’s Desraj Poswal who clinched 4,395 votes.

From ward 7, Pooja Rani secured 4,116 votes after she defeated BJP’s Neetu Singla who secured 2,978 votes only. From ward 8 Bahadur Singh clinched 2,754 votes against Sanjeev Rana who got 2,270 votes while from ward 9 Mala Singh secured 3,913 votes against BJP’s Komal with 3,832 votes and from Ward 10, Sudharshan Renu defeated BJP’s candidate Paramjit by 145 votes as Renu clinched 4,520 votes against 4,375 votes of Paramjit.

Sudarshan Renu, 41, who won by a margin of 145 votes from ward 10 defeating BJP candidate in the Raipurrani block, told The Indian Express, “In fact, BJP’s policies have led to their defeat. Despite bringing in various Cabinet ministers for campaigning, they couldn’t win because people at the ground level are really upset with their anti-people policies.”

She added, “Post-COVID, there was no help at all from the government to people here. There has been absolutely no development at all that has taken place here in the villages. No roads, no basic amenities, people were just befooled all these years. The party will face defeat in all the forthcoming polls.”

Mala Nagra, a 35-year-old lawyer who is practising both in Supreme Court and Punjab and Haryana High Court who won from ward 9, said that farmers’ protest was the main reason for the BJP’s loss here.

“This belt has really suffered a lot. Farmers here were upset, especially during the protest times. That was one of the key reasons for their loss. There were people in my ward who wanted that someone is fielded who may defeat BJP — that was the kind of anger against the party,” Mala said.

Panchayat Samiti winners from Morni, Pinjore, Barwala, Raipurrani

Morni panchayat samiti: Gulab Singh won from ward 1, Anjana Sharma won from ward 2 here, Kamal Singh won from Ward 3, Sonia Keshav won from ward 4, Pratap Singh Thakur won from ward 5, Nisha Devi won from Ward No. 6, Poonam Kumari won from Ward No. 7, Baldev Singh Rana from Ward No. 8, Kusum Lata from ward 9 and Satpal from Ward No. 10 won the polls.

Panchayat Samiti, Pinjore: From Ward No. 1 , Ravikant Sharma was declared the winner while from Ward 2 Amarjit Singh, from Ward 3 Ranjana, from Ward 4 Ramkrishna, from Ward 5 Santosh Kaur, from Ward 6 Neha Devi, from Ward 7 Mandeep Chowdhary, from ward 8 Paramjeet Kaur, from Ward 9 Pyara Lal and Promila Sharma from Ward 10 won the polls.

Seema Rani won the polls from Ward 1 here, Rajiv Rathore from Ward 2, Shobha Rani from Ward 3, Randeep Singh from Ward 4, Geeta Rani from Ward 5, Vinod Kumar from Ward 6, Pinky from Ward 7 , Prince Kumar from Ward 8, Geeta Rani from Ward 9 and Suresh Kumar from Ward 10 emerged victorious.

Raipurrani: Anil Kumar from Ward 1, Reshma from Ward 2, Mam Raj from Ward 3, Nirmal Singh from Ward 4, Ritu from Ward 5, Satbir Singh from Ward 6, Rajni Devi from Ward 7 Manoj Kumar from Ward 8, Baldevi from Ward 9, Rita Devi from Ward 10, Kamaldeep Sharma from Ward 11 and Harpreet Kaur from Ward 12 won the polls.