BJP-led coalition under scrutiny, Cong’s comeback hopes: What’s in store for Haryana in 2023

The future of the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JPP) coalition hanging in the balance, anti-incumbency against the BJP that has been in power two successive terms, the Congress’s attempts to make a comeback, the status of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and the potential entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). These are likely to dominate Haryana politics in the coming year. The state is scheduled to go to polls in October 2024, months after the Lok Sabha elections.

As things stand now, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP is banking on expanding its digital policy by introducing more digitised reforms into the governance system. Despite criticism, the Haryana government has gone ahead with its digital portals and other flagship schemes such as the Parivar Pehchan Patra (a family identification scheme to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive government benefits), the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (a contractual employment scheme for the unemployed), e-tendering of development works, and property IDs (introduced to affirm the ownership of assets and help in regular assessment of the review of properties)

Sources in the party told The Indian Express that the chief minister hopes to curtail “corruption and nepotism” and “ensure transparency” through digitisation.

With its eye on the 2024 polls, the party is working to strengthen its cadre base on the ground. Khattar will be looking to not only complete his second term in office and become the second CM after the Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda to complete two straight terms in power, but will also try to eclipse the current Leader of the Opposition.

The Congress led by Hooda, meanwhile, is attempting to be in a position to throw the BJP out of power in the next Assembly polls. In the 2019 elections, the BJP got 40 seats and the Congress 31. The BJP’s count in 2014 was 46, the Congress’s 15. Hooda — said to have been given a free hand by the high command — is aiming to increase the tally further in 2024 and is in a combative mode inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha.

But the Opposition party’s biggest challenge, as it has been for quite some time now, will be overcoming factionalism in the state unit. Insiders say the Congress is hoping to combat it by strengthening a ground-level organisational structure. The party is also looking to exploit the anti-incumbency factor by sharpening attacks on the ruling coalition.

Will JJP stick with BJP?

The JJP came on board with the BJP after the Khattar-led party fell short of a majority by six seats in 2019. The Dushyant Chautala led-party, which at present has 10 MLAs in the 90-member House, has started expanding to other states.

Advertisement

The party has said it will contest next year’s elections in Rajasthan and will launch a major expansion drive in the coming year. Chautala has said that even if the BJP does not consider the JJP an ally in Rajasthan, his party will contest 18 seats on its own.

The strength of the alliance was put to the test during the farmers’ protests in 2020 when the party faced resistance from the BJP. To combat his image of being a “power-hungry politician” — an accusation levelled by the Congress — Chautala is currently travelling across Haryana. It remains to be seen if the alliance will survive the stress test in the run-up to the elections.