BJP-led Centre biggest enemy of farmers, poor, labourers: Congress at ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ rally in Nabha

The Punjab Congress at ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ rally in Nabha on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre is the biggest enemy of the farmers, poor and labourers and that replacing the 2005 scheme is proof of that.

Congratulating the Punjab Congress at the rally for taking the lead in agitation against the changing of the MGNREGA, former Chhattisgarh chief minister and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Bhagel said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered farmers’ interests by allowing agricultural and dairy imports under international agreements.”

“Modi is the first Prime Minister in India’s history who allowed the import of dairy and agricultural products that will spell doom for the farmers of the country, but the Congress will oppose any move detrimental to the farming community,” Bhagel said.

Asserting that the Congress will restore MGNREGA, if it forms a government in Punjab in 2027 and at the Centre in 2029, Bhagel said, “The ongoing struggle is for farmers and labourers, because the BJP is working for corporate interests. The fight is to safeguard the rights of labourers and the Constitution.”

Accusing the BJP of “fiddling with the Constitution”, Bhagelhe alleged that the BJP sought to change the Constitution after aiming for “400-plus seats” in the Lok Sabha elections.

Bhagel accused the BJP of “intimidating Opposition leaders” through central agencies such as the CBI, ED and Income Tax Department, but “Congress leaders will not be cowed down”.

Accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of being a B-team of the BJP, Bhagel questioned his silence on replacing the MGNREGA scheme.

Story continues below this ad

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring described the MGNREGA scheme as the “first law that granted the right to work” and credited former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for introducing it to prevent “anarchy and lawlessness” arising from hunger and unemployment.

Accusing the BJP of “selling off public assets and favouring corporates”, Warring alleged, “80 per cent of the country’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of two individuals, while the poor are being deprived of employment opportunities.”

Questioning PM Modi’s claims of extending work guarantees and doubling farmers’ incomes, Warring asked whether workers had even received the mandated 100 days of employment under MGNREGA. “If they did not get 50 days, how will they get 125 days?” he asked, terming the announcements as “bluff”.

Noting the Centre could have increased daily wages to Rs 700 if intentions were clear, Warring said the Congress would continue its agitation until the scheme is fully restored.

Story continues below this ad

Warring said the AAP government failed to deliver on its promise of Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women, asking Mann to clear arrears of Rs 60,000. He urged voters to “take their money, but not vote for them”, accusing AAP of making false promises.

In Patiala, Congress protests ‘deteriorating’ law and order

The Punjab Congress also staged a protest in Patiala against the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state, accusing the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann of “failing to safeguard the lives of people”.

Congress leaders pointed to recent incidents of killing by criminals and gangsters, and accused the state government of being clueless.

On the issue of drug abuse, Warring said while the Punjab Governor’s anti-drug march was welcome, the flow of narcotics from across the border raised questions about the Centre’s role. He noted that border security falls under the BSF and the Union Home Ministry, holding both the state and central governments responsible for “failing to curb the menace”.

Story continues below this ad

Suggesting that the Punjab Governor was trying to bring the BJP and the Akali Dal together, Warring said, “This will hardly make any difference to the Congress, which is bound to defeat them all, be it the Akali-BJP alliance or the AAP.”