BJP leaders stop distribution of ‘substandard’ wheat in Chandigarh

BJP leaders stopped the distribution of wheat in the ration being provided at the community centre of Dhanas Colony on Sunday.

Alleging that wheat of poor quality was being distributed, the BJP leaders told the administration to take back from the people wheat of such substandard quality.

City BJP general secretary Ramveer Bhatti said that he was getting complaints about the distribution of sub-standard wheat at Dhanas, only after which he reached the spot. He then reached the godown of the same in the Industrial Area.

The leaders found that there was poor quality wheat in some sacks.

BJP leader Pappu Shukla and secretary and director (food and supplies) reached the spot as well. An assurance was given that all the said wheat would be taken back.