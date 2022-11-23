BJP leaders stand against Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, oppose her

Two senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday stood against Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher’s and proposed having a Metro system in the city to help ease congestion.

The leaders —former Member of Parliament and Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain and BJP’s Sanjay Tandon — stated during a Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting on Tuesday that having a Metro was the need of the hour in Chandigarh and it is high time the project was revived in the city.

Tuesday’s advisory council meeting was the last by the present group with a new panel likely to be appointed soon.

Sources said that Satya Pal Jain, during the meeting said, “We really need the Metro, not just for the people of Chandigarh but to help commuters coming from neighbouring towns as well. People will rather travel in a Metro train than to be stuck in the traffic for hours to reach their offices or other destinations. We should not see Chandigarh in isolation.”

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher immediately opposed the decision stating that she doesn’t want the city to be dug up and a Metro system was not a financially viable project.

Sources said that Kher stuck to her stand and said, “ I can’t see my City Beautiful getting uprooted and being dug up for years together. The burden of the project will be felt by the people as it is not financially viable. I have seen what people of Mumbai went through as the city was dug up for a Metro system.”

At this point, senior BJP leader intervened and said that he supported Jain and was in favour of the Metro project.

“I just said that the demand for the Metro and the burden on the city’s roads will continue growing in the coming years. Instead of opting for a Metro 10 years later, why can’t we do it now so that our future generations don’t suffer. We are already late and have to think for the next 25 years. We have to reduce the load on the roads and for that it is required that we have a Metro or a skybus. Infact, even ten years ago, I had made the same request before Patil ji (the then UT Administrator Shivraj Patil). ten years later, nothing has changed,” Tandon told The Indian Express after the meeting ended.

He added that by introducing battery-operated vehicles, the administration was merely reducing the air pollution. The traffic on the roads also needs to be reduced. “For people stating that a Metro is not financially viable — at this point of time, it will cost us around Rs 6000 crore to build a Metro, ten years later the same thing will cost us over Rs 20,000 crore A choice has to be made.”

Hearing the discussion in the meeting, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and UT Adviser Dharam Pal stated that they are waiting for the RITES report and will consult all stakeholders before deciding on the next course of action.

Meanwhile AAP’s Leader of Opposition in the UT municipality, Yogesh Dhingra, sided with Kher during the meeting and said, “Chandigarh is an international city and I believe it’s entire beauty will be lost if the city is dug up for a Metro project. Also, the project will cost us around Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore at present and will take us around 80 years to recover the cost of the project. Chandigarh isnt like Delhi or Mumbai. It is a small and it is landlocked.”

Dhingra then suggested that the administration invest 10 per cent of the estimated cost of the Metro project in the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.

A war of words

During lunch time, BJP leader Tandon took another jibe at MP Kirron Kher stating that “her children will be in Mumbai” and it is their children who will face the pinch of traffic congestion in the years to come.

However, Kher replied to this by stating, that her children will also be in Chandigarh to which Tandon said, “They [Kher’s children] will just come to visit Chandigarh, while ours will be staying here permanently.”

RITES roots for Metro

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) in a fresh survey report prepared earlier this month had proposed a Metro system for the city and neighbouring towns.

In its draft report, RITES has suggested a 64 kilometre Metro link for the Tricity as the best way to ease traffic congestion. It has suggested that the first phase would consist three corridors in Chandigarh — with a total length of 44.8 km. Of this, 16 km of the Metro system in the city may be underground and the remaining elevated.

The previous DPR which was junked earlier made by the DMRC, said that the initial project cost, including the land cost and taxes, would be around Rs 10,900 crore.

A meeting of RITES to finalise the report is yet to take place.